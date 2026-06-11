Donna Summer Enters Deal with Primary Wave to Expand Song Catalog and Recordings

Donna Summer, a renowned singer and songwriter, has entered into a deal with Primary Wave, a music publishing company, to expand the reach of her song catalog and recordings. The agreement includes her name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights, allowing Primary Wave to work closely with Summer's estate on new marketing, branding, digital, and sync opportunities, as well as film and TV projects. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Singer Donna Summer has entered into a deal with Primary Wave , a music publishing company, to expand the reach of her song catalog and recordings.

The agreement includes her name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. Through this partnership, Primary Wave will work closely with Summer's estate on new marketing, branding, digital, and sync opportunities, as well as film and TV projects. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Donna Summer, a pioneering figure in bringing disco to the mainstream, has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

Her catalog includes 17 studio albums, three of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She also had four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including 'Hot Stuff,' 'Bad Girls,' 'MacArthur Park,' and 'No More Tears (Enough Is Enough).

' Beyoncé recently sampled 'I Feel Love' on 'Summer Renaissance,' a track off her 2022 album. Summer has been nominated for 18 Grammys and won five, including best female R&B vocal performance for 'Last Dance,' best female rock vocal performance for 'Hot Stuff,' and best dance recording for 'Carry On' with Giogio Moroder. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025.

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Donna Summer Primary Wave Song Catalog Recordings Name Image Likeness Marketing Branding Digital Sync Opportunities Film TV Projects Grammys Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Songwriters Hall Of Fame

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