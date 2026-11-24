Residents at Donlin Gold hearings express fear over tailings dam failure risks. New data shows severe Kuskokwim River contamination potential, impacting Yup'ik culture and subsistence.

Residents of Aniak heard stark warnings on October 16, 2026, during a public hearing where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers presented alarming new data regarding the Donlin Gold Project. The draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement revealed that the front of contaminants from a potential tailings dam failure could reach the community in less than 19 hours. This rapid timeline leaves virtually no margin for evacuation for residents who rely on the river for survival.

The presentation detailed the severe consequences of a 27% spill scenario, a figure chosen because it represents the historical average release for tailings dam failures. The report projects that such an event would bury thousands of acres of wetlands under debris and contaminate the Kuskokwim River. Salmon runs and other subsistence resources would suffer catastrophic damage that could last for decades.

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In Crooked Creek, the community closest to the proposed mine site, the study revealed the most dire outcomes. The Army Corps report indicated that residents could die or face total displacement due to the spill. People might live to face ongoing health risks from prolonged exposure to contamination. These grim details were displayed on posters in the back of the room and in the full report document for public review.

Community members were not passive observers of these findings. The presentation room in Aniak was filled with residents eager to speak and deeply concerned about their futures. Several people were brought to tears as they shared personal testimonies about the threat to their Yup'ik cultural practices. Allen Simeon and others pushed back against the brevity of the month-long timeframe allowed to prepare comments.

Annie Morgan, a long-time resident involved in the issue since its inception, expressed her frustration with the process. She stated that the information presented did not show the whole picture and that she felt unheard. Morgan described the ongoing battle as exhausting and worrisome. She emphasized that the community is scared about the dam and the potential for disaster.

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The current draft report is the result of a legal challenge initiated in 2018. The Orutsararmiut Native Council successfully argued in federal court that an initial 0.5% spill scenario was too small and inadequate. Their challenge resulted in this fall redo of the study, which now considers much larger spill volumes. This marks a significant shift from previous iterations of the environmental impact statement.

Samantha Angaiak-Miller, the external affairs manager for Donlin Gold, attended the hearings to observe concerns. She argued that while everyone agrees a dam failure would be catastrophic, the likelihood is low. Angaiak-Miller expressed confidence in the dam design, calling it the most stable available. She compared the risk to flying in a plane, noting that pilots use checklists to ensure safety.

Angaiak-Miller highlighted the economic benefits the mine could bring to people along the Kuskokwim River. She noted that job opportunities were sparse when she graduated from Bethel. She spoke about wanting to avoid a future where her classmates lack opportunities. However, many residents argue that no economic benefit justifies the risk to their lives and homes.

Bethel resident Pam Conrad offered a powerful analogy during her testimony in Bethel. She compared the dam to nuclear power, stating that it is inherently unforgiving. Conrad argued that any risk is too big when the results could be this catastrophic. She found the 27% failure scenario dismissive of the community's needs and wants.

Residents across Aniak, Bethel, and Crooked Creek raised concerns absent from the study. They questioned the impact of barge traffic on subsistence fishers. They also asked about the risks of leaving the tailings dam in perpetuity. The issue is not just the odds of failure, but the unforgiving nature of the consequences.

Donlin Gold estimates that about 1,400 jobs would be available during the project's 27-year lifespan. This would make the corporation one of the region's largest employers. But the environmental safeguards and climate change impacts remain points of contention. The final draft of the report is projected to be finished in 2027.

The state plans to decide on whether to issue a permit in May 2027. The hearings serve as a critical step in this decades-long permitting process. The testimonies and written comments collected will be taken into account in the official report. This report will be used in the state's final decision on permitting the mine.

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The disconnect around risk remains a central issue in the controversy. Residents feel that the scale of Alaska is not fully appreciated in the models. They worry about losing their clean drinking water and their lives to a catastrophic spill. The community remains united in its opposition to the potential threat.

The Army Corps presentation underscored that the event is extremely unlikely to occur. But the data provided stark details about the magnitude of a potential disaster. The rapid timeline for contamination to reach Aniak highlights the vulnerability of the region. Residents are left to weigh the economic promises against the existential threats.

This hearing was one of four conducted by the Army Corps, including sessions in Bethel, Crooked Creek, and online. The process aims to ensure that all voices are heard before the final permit decision. The residents of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta have voiced these concerns for nearly two decades. The current hearings represent a continuation of this long-standing battle.

As the state prepares for its final decision in 2027, the tension between development and preservation remains high. The new environmental report stands between the proposed mine and its final stages of permitting. It does not go into explicit detail about climate change impacts, though it analyzes floods. The community remains vigilant and ready to challenge the project if necessary.

The final outcome will determine the future of the Kuskokwim River and its people. The residents of Aniak and surrounding areas are prepared to fight for their way of life. They argue that the potential for devastation is too great to accept. The coming months will be crucial in shaping the final decision on the Donlin Gold Project.

The Army Corps has indicated that some concerns raised by the community are ones Donlin Gold has analyzed internally. This includes accounting for climate change and potential earthquake impacts. However, residents remain skeptical about the completeness of these analyses. They feel that the true scale of the risk is not fully understood or addressed.

The hearings concluded with residents expressing their deep anxieties and firm opposition to the project. The path forward remains uncertain as the state weighs the economic benefits against the environmental risks. The people of the Kuskokwim River continue to advocate for the protection of their land and culture. Their voices will continue to be heard as the permitting process moves toward its conclusion.