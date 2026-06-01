Donkey-Assisted Therapy Offers New Avenues for Mental Health Treatment in Paris Suburbs

An innovative animal therapy program at a psychiatric hospital in Neuilly-sur-Marne, France, uses guided interactions with donkeys to support patients with mental health conditions, promoting calmness and emotional connection through hands-on care activities.

A novel and unconventional therapy is gaining attention in the psychiatric care community, centered around the interaction between patients and donkeys. At a psychiatric hospital in Neuilly-sur-Marne, located in the eastern suburbs of Paris, patients with mental health conditions are participating in structured sessions involving these animals.

The therapy, documented through a series of photographs, shows patients gently cleaning donkeys' eyes and engaging in calm, purposeful activities under the supervision of staff members and volunteers. This approach is part of a broader trend in animal-assisted interventions, which leverage the calming presence of animals to aid in emotional regulation, social interaction, and overall psychological well-being. The sessions provide a non-clinical, sensory-rich environment that can help reduce anxiety, improve mood, and foster a sense of responsibility and connection.

The repeated photographic documentation underscores the significance and serene atmosphere of this therapeutic practice, highlighting its potential as a complementary treatment modality within mental health care systems. Such initiatives reflect a growing recognition of the importance of holistic and experiential therapies in addressing complex mental health conditions, offering patients a unique avenue for healing and personal growth outside traditional talk therapy or medication regimes





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Animal Therapy Mental Health Donkey Therapy Psychiatric Care France Neuilly-Sur-Marne Alternative Treatment

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