Luka Doncic recorded his 11th career 50-point game with 50 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists to secure a fourth consecutive victory for the Los Angeles Lakers. The win avenged an earlier loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, as Doncic joined Elgin Baylor and Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers to score 40 points in four straight games, while also passing George Mikan for the fifth-most 40-point games in franchise history.

Doncic produced his 11th career 50-point game and his fourth with Los Angeles while preserving a fourth straight win for the Lakers, whose late 12-point lead had dwindled to four before Doncic andhad 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who avenged a 136-129 home loss to Portland on Oct. 27 with this Doncic scored 20 points in the third quarter alone to hit 40 for the sixth time in an incredible seven-game surge that includes six 40-point games — including four straight — and a 37-point performance.

The Slovenian superstar added five assists and five rebounds, giving him seven consecutive games with at least 35 points, five assists, five rebounds and five 3-pointers.scored 22 points for the Blazers, who lost for only the second time this season in the finale of their four-game road trip. The Lakers trailed by 16 in the second quarter before surging to a 16-point lead of their own early in the fourth with a 32-11 run.

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Portland roared back and repeatedly got within four points, but no closer. Doncic joined Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant and George Mikan as the only Lakers to score 40 points in four straight regular-season games. Doncic also passed Mikan for the fifth-most 40-point games in Lakers history — after just 101 regular-season games with Los Angeles. The Lakers opened this game on their garish yellow tournament court by missing their first 15 3-point attempts into the second quarter.

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Doncic missed his first five 3-point attempts — but he banked in a 61-footer from the opposite free throw circle at the halftime buzzer. Portland's big lead was erased in the third quarter when the Lakers scored 17 consecutive points. Doncic outscored the Blazers 20-15 in the third. Big Bets Report: Koivun's First Title Equals $4 Million Win For Bettor2026 NBA MVP Odds: Wemby Favored; Dončić Surges Past SGAFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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