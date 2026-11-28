A Santee-based youth dance group is taking part in the 100th Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade. But there was a worry the group wouldn’t be able to perform after terrible weather delayed the parade.

SAN DIEGO – A Santee-based youth dance group is taking part in the 100th Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“We are here to perform in the 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Spirit of America dance team,” Darcy Fagerwald, Owner & Director of Expression Dance and Movement Center, said. “This dance team performs every year in the parade and draws dance teams and dance studios from all over the country. ” But there was a worry the group wouldn’t be able to perform after terrible weather delayed the parade by a couple of days.

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“As soon as we got that news, we were ready to go. But in the meantime, I'm just trying to allay the fears of, and all, and answer all the questions of the 60-plus people that we have traveling with us,” Fagerwald said. Because a week-long trip to New York isn’t cheap; let alone paying for extra days you didn’t intend on staying or budget for.