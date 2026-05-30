Donations flood in for ‘Trump House’ owner killed in vicious assault outside his controversial home

The family of the late “Trump House” owner has received almost $50,000 in donations from kind observers in about a week since the fundraiser was posted.

says it will cover “funeral and memorial expenses, travel costs, and immediate family needs as we navigate this heartbreaking tragedy. ”A GoFundMe says it will cover “funeral and memorial expenses, travel costs, and immediate family needs as we navigate this heartbreaking tragedy.

”“Kerry was a proud U.S. Army veteran known in the community for proudly displaying American flags and patriotic decorations outside his home. His loss has devastated our family beyond words,” it said.

“We are deeply grateful for every prayer, donation, message, and act of kindness shown to our family during this painful time. Thank you for continuing to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers,” the family added. The vicious assault, which police believed not to be politically motivated, happened on May 20 outside Sheron’s Trump and American-flag decorated home.

Security footage obtained by local media allegedly showed Sheron standing outside his Buchanan Street home before the suspect approached and attacked him. Butler, who the Post revealed is a Navy veteran, has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder, elder abuse, criminal threats, and battery. His family said he’s suffered from “severe PTSD,” and they aren’t sure why he allegedly committed the attack.

Deputy District Attorney Ross Garcia previously told the court that Sheron suffered catastrophic injuries during the incident.

“It was a single punch to the jaw,” Garcia said. “The victim then falls to the floor, and there are subsequent hits to the victim’s head area. ” Security footage obtained by local media allegedly showed Sheron standing outside his Buchanan Street home before the suspect approached and attacked him. A nearby witness reportedly attempted to intervene before the suspect fled the area on foot.

Police located Butler nearby and took him into custody shortly after the incident, according to investigators. In the days before Sheron’s death, his wife, Maria, gave an emotional update, telling reporters there was “no hope” for her husband as he remained hospitalized with devastating injuries. She also said the family had been preparing for the worst after doctors warned that Sheron’s condition had rapidly deteriorated due to severe head trauma.

Photos published after the assault appeared to show Sheron bruised, bandaged, and connected to medical equipment inside his hospital room. Authorities said Butler remains jailed without bail. Prosecutors indicated the charges could be upgraded following Sheron’s death. He is expected to be formally re-arraigned on Wednesday next week, with homicide-related charges under consideration, officials said.

A GoFundMe says it will cover"funeral and memorial expenses, travel costs, and immediate family needs as we navigate this heartbreaking tragedy.

"Security footage obtained by local media allegedly showed Sheron standing outside his Buchanan Street home before the suspect approached and attacked him.





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