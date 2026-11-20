The commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday in a step toward possibly withdrawing from an agreement with ICE.

Byron Donalds, Republican congressman and incoming Florida governor, took a hard stand, saying he will never let Florida become a sanctuary state after Tallahassee city commissioners moved forward with a vote to possibly withdraw from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement program.

"Florida is not a sanctuary state, and as Governor, I will never let it become one. Florida cities must comply with federal and state laws - full stop," Donalds said on X on Thursday. Donalds' remark comes after the Tallahassee City Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday night to set an agenda item for their next meeting to discuss the framework of possibly withdrawing from the 287 program with ICE, local media reported.

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Wednesday's vote does not mean that the city's agreement with ICE has ended. Under Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida has prided itself on its law-and-order approach, particularly on immigration and public safety. DeSantis has repeatedly pushed the state toward tougher immigration enforcement and opposed sanctuary policies, making cooperation with federal immigration authorities a prominent part of Florida's broader political identity as the state has shifted more conservatively in recent years.

Newsweek reached out to the city of Tallahassee and Donalds' campaign transition team on Thursday for comment. What to Know During Wednesday's commissioners' meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Jacqueline "Jack" Porter initiated the motion about the agreement with ICE, saying, "I'm ready to move forward to exit the 287 agreement," the Tallahassee Democrat reported. As the board voted 5-0, members raised concerns if there could be any legal repercussions by withdrawing from the agreement.

"My understanding ... is state law did not mandate that we enter into a 287," said Mayor Jeremy Matlow, the outlet reported. "They may not have mandated it, but there are penalties," Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox added. Politico's Gary Fineout first reported the vote. Police Chief Lawrence Revell also told the commission that one officer had received training and has access to an immigrant enforcement database, local outlet FOX49 reported.

"That's our level of involvement," Revell said, according to the outlet. James Uthmeier, Florida's Republican attorney general, weighed in on the conversation in a response to Donalds' post on X, saying, "As we told the Doral City Council yesterday, walking back from a 287 agreement would demonstrate forbidden sanctuary policies and a lack of best efforts to support federal immigration enforcement. Supporting our federal partners and protecting our sovereignty isn't optional, it's the law.

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" Doral and Tallahassee are not the only Florida cities whose residents and activists are voicing opposition to the program. Last year, the commission voted to continue Tallahassee's agreement with ICE in a vote of 3-2, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. The city's commissioners are Matlow, Williams-Cox, Porter, Curtis Richardson and PJ Perez. What Is ICE’s 287 Program?

The 287 program allows ICE to authorize trained state and local law enforcement officers to perform certain federal immigration enforcement duties under ICE supervision. Participating agencies sign agreements with ICE outlining those responsibilities. The program can allow designated officers to identify people who may be removable while in custody, exercise limited immigration authority during certain police duties or serve administrative immigration warrants.

"The Program enhances the safety and security of our nation’s communities by allowing ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations to partner with state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies to identify and remove criminal aliens who are amenable to removal from the United States," ICE says in part on its website about the program. Where Donalds Stands on Immigration On his campaign website, Donalds listed law and order as a key policy issue heading into the midterm election.

Within that framework, number three on the list under law and order says, "Remove Dangerous Criminals: Coordinate state and local police directly with federal authorities to quickly deport noncitizens who commit crimes in our communities.

" His campaign website also says, “We must secure our borders, keep local neighborhoods safe, stop taxpayer handouts to illegal immigration, and keep deadly drugs off our streets. ” Newsweek reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Jenna DeJong, Gray R. ThomasByron Donalds, Republican congressman and incoming Florida governor, took a hard stand, saying he will never let Florida become a sanctuary state after Tallahassee city commissioners moved forward with a vote to possibly withdraw from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement program.

"Florida is not a sanctuary state, and as Governor, I will never let it become one. Florida cities must comply with federal and state laws - full stop," Donalds said on X on Thursday. Donalds' remark comes after the Tallahassee City Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday night to set an agenda item for their next meeting to discuss the framework of possibly withdrawing from the 287 program with ICE, local media reported.

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Under Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida has prided itself on its law-and-order approach, particularly on immigration and public safety. DeSantis has repeatedly pushed the state toward tougher immigration enforcement and opposed sanctuary policies, making cooperation with federal immigration authorities a prominent part of Florida's broader political identity as the state has shifted more conservatively in recent years.

During Wednesday's commissioners' meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Jacqueline"Jack" Porter initiated the motion about the agreement with ICE, saying,"I'm ready to move forward to exit the 287 agreement,"As the board voted 5-0, members raised concerns if there could be any legal repercussions by withdrawing from the agreement.

"My understanding ... is state law did not mandate that we enter into a 287," said Mayor Jeremy Matlow, the outlet reported. Politico's Gary Fineout first reported the vote. Police Chief Lawrence Revell also told the commission that one officer had received training and has access to an immigrant enforcement database, local outlet FOX49 reported.

"That's our level of involvement," Revell said, according to the outlet. James Uthmeier, Florida's Republican attorney general, weighed in on the conversation in a response to Donalds' post on X, saying,"As we told the Doral City Council yesterday, walking back from a 287 agreement would demonstrate forbidden sanctuary policies and a lack of best efforts to support federal immigration enforcement. Supporting our federal partners and protecting our sovereignty isn't optional, it's the law.

" Doral and Tallahassee are not the only Florida cities whose residents and activists are voicing opposition to the program. The 287 program allows ICE to authorize trained state and local law enforcement officers to perform certain federal immigration enforcement duties under ICE supervision. Participating agencies sign agreements with ICE outlining those responsibilities.

The program can allow designated officers to identify people who may be removable while in custody, exercise limited immigration authority during certain police duties or serve administrative immigration warrants.

"The Program enhances the safety and security of our nation’s communities by allowing ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations to partner with state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies to identify and remove criminal aliens who are amenable to removal from the United States," On his campaign website, Donalds listed law and order as a key policy issue heading into the midterm election. Within that framework, number three on the list under law and order says,"Remove Dangerous Criminals: Coordinate state and local police directly with federal authorities to quickly deport noncitizens who commit crimes in our communities.

" His campaign website also says, “We must secure our borders, keep local neighborhoods safe, stop taxpayer handouts to illegal immigration, and keep deadly drugs off our streets. ”