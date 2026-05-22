Donald Trump Won't Attend His Son Don Jr's Nuptials

Donald Trump won't be attending his son Don Jr's nuptials due to 'circumstances pertaining to Government' and love for the United States. The president hinted at an event being 'just a small little private affair'. Don Jr. wed Anderson legally on Thursday. Page Six reported they planned to celebrate the nuptials in the Bahamas on Saturday.

Donald Trump won't be attending his son Don Jr .'s nuptials due to 'circumstances pertaining to Government' and love for the United States. The president hinted at an event being 'just a small little private affair'.

Don Jr. wed Anderson legally on Thursday. Page Six reported they planned to celebrate the nuptials in the Bahamas on Saturday. Trump hinted that he would like Don Jr. to go, but it's set to be a small affair. Circumstances pertaining to government and love for the United States prevent him from attending.

If he attends, he might get killed. If he doesn't attend, he might get killed





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Donald Trump Don Jr Bettina Anderson Nuptials White House Love For The United States Circumstances Pertaining To Government

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