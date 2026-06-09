Donald Trump Watched the Knicks Game 3 From Inside a Bulletproof Glass Box

According to an attendee seated near the president at Madison Square Garden, the murmur among the crowd was that he had planned to leave after halftime but stayed because the game—which the Knicks ultimately lost by four points—was too good. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, meanwhile, was seated in the nosebleeds.

“My garage is empty! ” a distraught parking proprietor declared in midtown Manhattan on Monday night.

“I’m losing money with Trump! ”and bemused observers pointing them in the right direction. A woman screamed “fuck Donald Trump! ” after tangling with a police officer standing guard at a barricade; “Donald Trump ain’t shit, bro,” a meandering passerby announced to no one in particular.

Weed and “in four! ” chants were in the air as the president’s motorcade pulled into the arena about an hour before tip-off of game three of the NBA finals.since 1999, New Yorkers have flocked to bars, parks, and streets to turn the city into a watch party extending just about anywhere where there is a TV screen in sight.

For the truest diehards—or at least, those unwilling or unable to make the trip to San Antonio for the opening road games, as somedid—the premier destination has been Plaza33, the area just outside Madison Square Garden that has served as the site of the official Knicks viewing party—and indisputably the rowdiest place to watch the games. And then Trump announced that he wanted to get in on the fun.

Joining the festivities at the invitation of his longtime friend, Knicks owner James Dolan, the president immediately threw the plans for Monday night’s home game into disarray. Madison Square Garden announced a variety of TSA-style screening measures, including a recommendation that ticketholders arrive two hours before tip-off and a “strict no-bag policy.

” Not only was the Plaza33 party called off in coordination with the Secret Service, but a secure area was established around the ten-block radius surrounding the arena, cutting off all foot and car traffic in one of the most hectic stretches of midtown Manhattan.

“No one will be allowed inside the secure area unless you have a ticket to the game, a train ticket, are going to a business inside the area, have credentials, or have some other authorized reason to be there,” a New York Police Department statement read.to Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries condemning Trump for the logistical burdens he brought upon long-suffering Knicks fans. Outside the arena, reactions were mixed after Trump waved through his tinted window to the crowds stuck behind the barricades across the street.

“Real fans waited 30 plus years for it,” Anthony Martinez from New Jersey said. “Hopefully he doesn’t show up for game four, and you know we get to enjoy it outside. ” Yishai Berkowitz, another New Jerseyan, seemed conflicted about it all.

“I don’t know how it's supposed to work,” he said. “The president should be able to come…to have a watch. ” The outcry, he suggested, was partly manufactured.

“People today are much more internet focused,” Berkowitz said, “because if they were really fans, they would be here anyway. ” Monique Cuebas from the Bronx was just happy to be a part of the moment—to catch a glimpse of Trump, even from a distance.

“I didn’t see him,” she said, “but I saw his shape,” noting that anything involving billionaires and millionaires provides her a sense of “hype. ” Cuebas suggested Trump’s real motivation for attending the game was that “he likes the attention,” but that didn’t bother her.

Trump certainly drew attention—much more so than Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who sat in the nosebleeds with state lawmakers and didn’t figure into the broadcast, unlike former mayor Michael Bloomberg, who looked a bit shaken up after Knicks point guard Jose Alvarado crashed into his courtside seat. When the national anthem played just before tip-off and the jumbotron inside the arena flashed to the president, standing in his suite alongside MAGA luminaries including Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and.

A source in the arena described it to me as about 65 percent full of boos, and the reaction rang out across the five boroughs of Trump’s hometown: at a Greenpoint, Brooklyn beer hall, the president’s face was met with deafening boos and middle fingers.

According to an attendee seated near Trump, the murmur among the crowd was that he had planned to leave after halftime but stayed because the game was too good. Trump sat for the next portion of the game ensconced in a bulletproof glass box resembling the Popemobile.

It was a fleeting entanglement with his hometown—NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Monday that the Plaza33 party will resume for game four on Wednesday—but one that provoked no shortage of emotion. Another onlooker outside the arena regaled me with his tale of seeing Trump’s “white big arm” inside his car, which he took as further proof of the president’s New York bona fides.covering culture, celebrity, and more.

His work has spanned profiles of influential characters and connectors, investigations at the fringes of fame, and the criminal trials of Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump. His reporting forWith ticket prices at Madison Square Garden skyrocketing, many Knicks fans are traveling to Texas to support their team.

“All of us Knicks fans are gonna show up in full force to San Antonio,” rapper Fat Joe tellsThere’s Ben Stiller. There’s Kylie and Timothée. And of course, there’s Spike Lee. How do the best and brightest members of Knicks Nation rank against their fellow diehards sitting courtside?

UFC's Dana White and the White House are trumpeting the guest list for a festival of blood sport on the South Lawn. Tickets are in high demand among Washington power players, but actual celebrities have been harder to recruit. It’s President Trump’s birthday, but is he losing his gravitational pull?

With the blessing of Pope Leo, the filmmaker and superfan believes his beloved New York Knicks are prepared to do what they couldn’t 27 years ago: Defeat the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. Plus: How he and Knicks owner James Dolan have mended fences after a years-long feud.

The Grammy-winning producer hosted a fundraiser for Pratt at his Brentwood home on Monday, as wealthy donors, influencers, and Hollywood figures increasingly warm to the reality star’s insurgent bid for Los Angeles mayor. Tongues were wagging after Travis Kelce appeared to nap while Taylor Swift watched the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108. The Kennedy scion turned TikToker turned candidate for New York’s 12th congressional seat is drawing in Manhattanites with an interest in civics and social capital.

Does his path to Washington run through San Vicente West Village? The World Cup is the biggest event in human history. This summer, it's coming to North America. But in Guadalajara this spring, as three nations scrapped for a single ticket to the big show, Franklin Leonard found far more than goals or red cards in the tales of Jamaica, New Caledonia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

For the ultrawealthy, boats or jets are yesterday’s toys. Derek C. Blasberg digs into the last bastion of status for a well-moneyed few.the former reality TV star turned LA mayoral candidate said he entered the race to “damage” Karen Bass “as much as possible. ” But now, he says, “I’m for sure going to be mayor.

”The lineup for the Great American State Fair was thin to begin with—but now that Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, and Morris Day have all dropped out, it looks like the Trump-affiliated concert series is skating on Vanilla Ice.debut a couple weeks ago. Now, Chris Smith talks to the $91 million coach on the other side of the Ole Miss controversy, about money, fame, and yoga.





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