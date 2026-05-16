Donald Trump Warns Against Taiwan Declaration of Independence, China Escalates Military Threat

US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Taiwan not to declare independence from China after the US-China summit. Taiwan's president, Lai Ching-te, had declared that the island nation does not need to declare independence. Despite the passage of the Taiwan Relations Act requiring US support for Taiwan's defence, President Trump said he had 'made no commitment either way' about the question of sovereignty.

Donald Trump has warned Taiwan not to declare independence from China following the two-day summit in Beijing this week. He stated that he's 'not looking to have somebody go independent' and expressed hope for cooler relations between the two nations.

During the summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping, he spoke about Taiwan 'a lot' but declined to answer questions about US intervention in the event of a Chinese invasion. Taiwan's president Lai Ching-te, expressing views on seeking formal independence, was labelled a 'troublemaker' by China. In response, Taiwan declared itself 'independent' within hours of Mr. Trump's warning, stating that it is a sovereign and independent democratic nation and not subordinate to China





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Donald Trump Taiwan China US-China Summit Lai Ching-Te Taiwan Relations Act Taiwan Independence China's Claim Over Taiwan's Sovereignty Taiwanese Pro-Independence Sentiment Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Chinese President Xi Jinping Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te Chinese Military Pressure

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