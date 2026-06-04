Donald Trump Schedules D.C. Rally After Artists Bail On Concert Series

Lee Greenwood and Christopher Macchio will perform at the June 24 event, Trump said.

New ‘60 Minutes’ Executive Producer Sends Out Memo After Scott Pelley Firing, Says Show Will Never Be “Instructed By The Ownership” Of CBS On StoriesChristopher Macchio Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday, “On Wednesday, June 24th, at 7 P.M., in magnificent Washington, D.C.

, now totally beautified, and one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the World, and in celebration of our Country’s 250 Year History, we will be bringing you, LIVE, the Greatest Rally, EVER! It will be special at every level — A Rally to end all Rallies! We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home.

All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years! We will have the fabulous Lee Greenwood introducing me with what has turned out to be one of the Greatest Hits of All Time, GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.

, and the amazing Christopher Macchio, who will sing Nessun Dorma, Hallelujah, Ave Maria, God Bless America, and others — Not since the legendary Luciano Pavarotti has there been such a voice! The Rally will also be featuring the wonderful U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” and Armed Forces Choir, and “The President’s Own” Unites States Marine Band, with the Joint Armed Forces Chorus, all of your favorite Hits, PLUS a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as, President DONALD J. TRUMP!

”Martina McBride Is Latest Artist To Drop Out Of Trump’s Freedom 250 Celebration After Thinking It Was “Nonpartisan Event”Last month, Freedom 250, the public-private partnership set up by the Trump administration to celebrate the U.S. semiquincentennial, unveiled a lineup of artists to perform at aevent on the National Mall. But soon after the announcement, some of the artists started to back out of the event, including Morris Day and Young MC, saying that they had concerns over the Trump-backed Freedom 250.

A decade ago, Congress set up the bipartisan America 250 to celebrate the semiquincentennial, but Freedom 250 has been setting up its own events.has said that he is sticking with the plans to perform, Flo Rida and C+C Music Factory have not weighed in on whether they are definites. In the wake of the publicity over the cancellations, Trump suggested over the weekend that he was thinking of holding a rally “to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists.

'”New EP’s Memo After Pelley Axing: Show Won’t Be “Instructed By Ownership”Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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