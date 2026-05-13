Donald Trump's Tirade at Reporters and Summit with China

Donald Trump unleashed a furious tirade at reporters on the White House lawn before leaving for his monumental summit in China. He doubled the size of his new ballroom and called a female reporter 'dumb' and 'not a smart person.' The President also boasted about his policies and accused a reporter of being a 'stupid person' after a report found inflation is at its highest level in three years. Global tensions are running high after Trump imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports in mid-April, which has led to rising energy costs in the US. Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday and has expressed excitement about the upcoming summit. However, peace talks with Iran have stalled after the President rejected the regime's latest proposal to end the war.

Donald Trump unleashed a furious tirade at reporters on the White House lawn before leaving for his monumental summit in China . He doubled the size of his new ballroom and called a female reporter 'dumb' and 'not a smart person.

' The President also boasted about his policies and accused a reporter of being a 'stupid person' after a report found inflation is at its highest level in three years. Global tensions are running high after Trump imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports in mid-April, which has led to rising energy costs in the US. Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday and has expressed excitement about the upcoming summit.

However, peace talks with Iran have stalled after the President rejected the regime's latest proposal to end the war





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Donald Trump White House China Iran Naval Blockade Inflation Brent Crude Peace Talks Tensions Summit

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