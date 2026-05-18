Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Greenland Lands in Nuuk Amid Push to Acquire Arctic Outpost

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who serves as Donald Trump's special envoy for Greenland, has landed in Nuuk to attend a business conference this week. Landry discussed his mission to build relationships, explore potential opportunities to expand the relationship between Greenland, the United States, and Denmark, and the ongoing negotiations with Danish counterparts to open new American military bases on the island. The President's push to acquire Greenland has also resulted in close-door negotiations between US, Danish, and Greenland officials, with at least five meetings held since January.

Donald Trump 's special envoy for Greenland , Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry , landed in Nuuk, the island's capital, on Sunday for a business conference this week amid the President's push to acquire the Arctic outpost.

Landry mentioned that he spoke to President Trump before his arrival on the territory and shared his mission to build relationships, look, listen, and learn about potential opportunities to expand the relationship between Greenland, the United States, and Denmark. Reports indicate that Landry and other US officials have been discussing with Danish counterparts the possibility of opening new American military bases on the island, as well as seeking veto power over major investment deals in Greenland to prevent China from gaining a foothold in the region.

US officials have also been meeting to explore the possibility of allowing American troops to stay indefinitely on the island, cooperating on extracting its rich natural resources, and possibly re-opening a Second World War-era US military base. Landry's visit comes less than a month after Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance toured a US military base in Greenland, as part of the President's push to acquire the island.

According to the New York Times, close-door negotiations between US, Danish, and Greenland officials have been ongoing since January, with at least five meetings held since then. The President has framed his push to acquire the island as a national security imperative, citing its strategic position in the Arctic and the ambitions of China and Russia to expand their presence in the region.

Recent statements by the President have indicated that he is prepared to 'do something' in Greenland, whether Denmark likes it or not





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Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Greenland Lands in Nuuk Amid Push to Acquire Arctic OutpostLouisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who serves as Donald Trump's special envoy for Greenland, has landed in Nuuk to attend a business conference this week. Landry discussed his mission to build relationships, explore potential opportunities to expand the relationship between Greenland, the United States, and Denmark, and the ongoing negotiations with Danish counterparts to open new American military bases on the island. The President's push to acquire Greenland has also resulted in close-door negotiations between US, Danish, and Greenland officials, with at least five meetings held since January.

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