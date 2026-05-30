Donald Trump's physical exam results released: What we know

The summary from Trump's physician said in part that the president 'remains in excellent health.'

according to numerous outlets. Earlier this week, Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his yearly checkup, which, according to the results, included consultation with 22 specialty providers from"multiple academic institutions.

" The memo listed Trump's vitals as 238 pounds, with a blood pressure reading of 105/71 mmHg, and his temperature at 98.7 degrees Fahrenheit. Trump's eye exam was within normal limits, his ear, nose and throat exam was normal except for scarring on his right ear,"consistent with prior gunshot injury.

"The memo from Trump's physician, Captain Sean P. Barbabella, added that an AI-enhanced ECG analysis of Trump's heart showed the president's estimated cardiac age at around 14 years younger than his actual age. Trump will turn 80 on June 14.

"Overall, cardiac function is normal, and circulation to the extremities remains intact," the memo said in part. The physical comes as the president has faced swirling attention on his health and appearance, but Trump and his medical team have repeatedly said that there is no underlying health issue related to the appearance of his hands. In his physical in April 2025, Barbabella said in part that the president"remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function.

" The White House has previously attributed the visible discoloration and apparent bruising on Trump's hands to frequent handshaking, aspirin use and minor soft‑tissue irritation, and has consistently said the president remains in good health. The memo from Barbabella on Friday also mentioned bruising"consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.

" He said this is"common" and a"benign effect" of taking aspirin. Friday's memo also says that there was slight lower leg swelling on the president, but it was an"improvement from last year.

" The summary said in part that Trump"remains in excellent health," adding that"He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.





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