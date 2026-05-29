Donald Trump's Personal Investment in Dell Pays Off Bigly

Dell share soared nearly 40% on Thursday.

Dell, most commonly known for its personal computers, reported its first fiscal-quarter earnings this week, and it’s doing very well, thanks, somewhat surprisingly, to the AI boom and a boost from President Donald Trump.blockbuster first fiscal quarter earnings this week, with revenue jumping 88% year over year to $43.8 billion for the three months ending May 1.

Fortunately for Trump, he conveniently bought millions of dollars’ worth of shares in Dell, as well as other tech stocks in Q1, according toSpecifically, he bought between $1 million and $5 million in Dell stock on Feb. 10. Just nine days later, on Feb. 19, Trump told an audience to “told people to buy a Dell at a Mother’s Day event at the White House this month, after thanking Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell and his wife, Susan Dell, for their donation to the president’s Trump Accounts initiative.

Seems like a win-win for everyone involved; however, it raises some pretty obvious questions about potential conflicts of interest and insider trading.

“Michael and Susan Dell are two of many entrepreneurs and philanthropists who have answered President Trump’s call to action to invest in the next generation of Americans through Trump Accounts,” White House Spokesperson Kush Desai said in an emailed statement to Gizmodo. “President Trump’s only interest is doing what’s best for the American people, and his effusive praise for the Dells is rooted only in their patriotic contribution of over $6 billion to the Trump Accounts of 25 million working-class American children.

” Aside from the president’s very public backing, Dell’s success is being driven primarily by investor enthusiasm for AI. The company has increased its focus on assembling servers housing the chips needed to train and run AI systems. Dell reported that revenue from its AI server business skyrocketed 757% year over year to $16.1 billion. And the company thinks that growth is just getting started.

“We booked $24.4 billion in AI orders and recognized $16.1 billion of AI server revenue. We’re increasing our AI server revenue expectations for FY27 to $60 billion, which only goes to show the AI opportunity shows no signs of slowing,” said Dell Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke in a press release. Overall, the company’s net income rose 256% to $3.4 billion. Its earnings per share came in at $4.86.

Outside of Dell, Trump’s other tech stock picks, including Oracle, Nvidia, and AMD, are also faring pretty well. He bought between $1 million and $5 million worth of shares of each company during the first quarter of the year. All three companies have since benefited from Wall Street’s AI obsession, and in some cases, from policies backed by Trump’s own administration.

Anthropic Debuts Claude Opus 4.8, Teases Upcoming Launch of ‘Mythos-Class Models’CEO Arthur Mensch argues Europe needs its own advanced AI capabilities in order to avoid getting left behind by American rivals. It's now clear, most people aren’t interested in a persistent AI companion. The next wave is all about being a friend to your own body.

The company, which has repeatedly emphasized its belief that AI could one day be conscious, wants to have its communion wafer and eat it too.





Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Polling Shows Majority of Americans Now Doubt Donald Trump's Physical Fitness for PresidencyCNN data analyst Harry Enten reveals a sharp decline in public confidence in Donald Trump's physical health, with only 44 percent of Americans now believing he is fit to be president, marking the first time a majority expresses doubt. The trend is driven by visible signs of aging and health concerns, despite White House defenses.

Read more »

Albino Buffalo Resembling Donald Trump Saved from Sacrifice in BangladeshAn albino buffalo that looks like Donald Trump was spared from sacrifice after Bangladesh's government intervened. The animal, known for its blonde mane and calm nature, will be moved to a zoo in Dhaka.

Read more »

The Real Reason We Haven't Seen Donald Trump Jr. & Bettina Anderson's Wedding Photos YetThose wedding photos are a big mystery.

Read more »

Donald Trump Jr and Wife Bettina Trump Eager to Start a FamilyDonald Trump Jr and his new wife Bettina Trump have expressed their desire to start a family. The couple has shared their joy with exclusive photos taken on the private island of Little Pipe Cay in the Exuma chain of the Bahamas.

Read more »