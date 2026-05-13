Donald Trump's Outburst at Reporters Before China Summit

President Trump's fiery exchange with reporters before departing for his China summit comes amid escalating tensions with Iran over a naval blockade and escalating energy costs both globally and domestically. The President's policies and the economic impact of the war with Iran continue to be major topics of discussion.

Donald Trump unleashed a furious tirade at reporters on the White House lawn before leaving for his monumental summit in China, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the outburst, the President responded to a question about the cost of his new ballroom to the taxpayers by saying 'I doubled the size of it, you dumb person!

', before calling the reporter 'not a smart person'. He also responded to a question about the impact of his policies on inflation, claiming 'my policies are working incredibly'





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Donald Trump China Summit Iran Naval Blockade Enlarged Ballroom Inflation Policies Bob Woodward's Notes

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President Trump Aiming to Suspend Federal Gas Tax to Reduce Soaring Fuel Prices Amid Iran WarPresident Trump has expressed his intent to suspend the federal gas tax for a limited period, aiming to alleviate high fuel prices that have surged in response to the Iran war. The revenue from the taxes funds the federal government's highway trust fund, as well as other transit projects, but temporarily suspending the tax could lead to significant financial losses for the government. In contrast, the proposed bailout of US air carriers has been dismissed by the president, despite their concerns over soaring jet fuel prices.

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