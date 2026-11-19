Beijing’s willingness to show up for talks is its greatest bargaining chip—and it works every time.

Donald Trump has convinced his Chinese counterpart to hear a new grand bargain that could include limits on strategic weapons, but the U.S. president’s obsession with a peace prize-worthy nuclear treaty could be a boon to Xi Jinping instead.

Trump and Xi are meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday for a three-way summit, their first ever, taking place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in the tech hub of Shenzhen in southern China. The trilateral is a hugely symbolic coup for Xi, who has scored points just for convening the talks on Chinese soil.

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Beijing has perfected the diplomatic art of talking for the sake of talking, using the promise of dialogue—and the threat to withdraw from it—to extract concessions in U.S. policy. Xi will have run this playbook against Trump in three summits this year and they’ll meet for a fourth next month in Miami. Trump has high hopes for the summit, but he may have misread the room.

Xi will listen and might even nod, but America’s leader will leave disappointed if he thinks he can turn China away from its nuclear plans, which are part of the largest peacetime military buildup in history. A Lesser Arsenal, Even Less Trust When the New START nuclear arms treaty expired in February, leaving American and Russian nuclear forces without guardrails for the first time since the middle of the Cold War, Trump was convinced that he could bring Xi to the table for a new binding agreement on strategic limits.

It was necessary, the White House argued, because China’s stockpile of nuclear warheads—currently estimated at around 620—has been growing at a faster rate than both the U.S. and Russia’s, and is likely to exceed 1,000 by the end of the decade, according to the latest U.S. Defense Department estimate. A deal of such significance could push Trump closer to a Nobel prize, or at the very least attach his legacy to an indisputable global good.

Trump says he has a good rapport with Xi and with Putin—the Kremlin would accept any platform that helps Russia remind the world about its great power status. But the U.S. plan ignores one glaring reality.

“Beijing wants more nukes, not fewer,” Sean King, a senior vice president at the Park Strategies consultancy in New York, told Newsweek. “Trump’s desire to reduce the number of nukes in the world is to be commended, but he won’t get anywhere with Xi Jinping on the matter. " {function e{window.addEventListener{if{var t=document.querySelectorAll;forforif{var a=e.data+`px`;i.style.height=a}}})}e}); China’s argument is perhaps compelling: its nuclear stockpile is nearly 10 times smaller than the American and Russian equivalents.

And unlike the U.S. and Russia, China has a publicly declared policy of “no first use,” a commitment that its weapons will only ever be used in retaliation against a nuclear attack. The other, quieter truth is a more profound one for the United States: Beijing’s realist leaders don’t trust America. They believe U.S. calls for arms control are designed to constrain China’s military modernization and contain its rocket force.

The foreign policy moves of Trump 2.0 have also served as a stark reminder to Beijing of how the U.S. treats adversaries who don’t have the bomb. China’s Diplomatic Master Class China wouldn’t really want to limit its nuclear weapons, but Xi might float the hypothetical by suggesting that Trump and Putin reduce their stockpiles first.

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Short of that, and knowing the two leaders would be unlikely to accept those terms, Beijing would turn to its strategy of conversation for concession. In 2024, Chinese officials suspended arms control talks with the Americans—which had begun in 2023 and were the first such discussions in nearly five years—after the U.S. sold more weapons to Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by Beijing.

A Chinese official said at the time that Washington had “seriously compromised the political atmosphere needed for continuing the arms control consultations. ” China’s refusal to compartmentalize disparate issues is a classic diplomatic tactic and has long been a challenge to the Western way of managing political differences. Xi is more likely to urge Trump to scale back the U.S. military’s footprint in the Pacific in exchange for more open-ended talks.

He may even call up Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea, to sweeten the deal. The Chinese leadership can hardly be blamed for sticking with a plan that works: a $14 billion arms package for Taiwan, first cleared by Congress back in January, is still awaiting Trump’s approval nearly a year later. And if Trump wants Xi to show up at the G20 summit in Miami next month, he’ll keep Taipei waiting even longer.

Even if Xi doesn’t get to cash in his bargaining chips, he has already won. State-run newspapers at home and leaders the world over will praise him for hosting a historic meeting that solidifies China’s status as an equal superpower. That Trump plans to use the occasion to find an end to the wars in Ukraine and Iran adds further gloss to the title of Xi the peacemaker—and is more proof that China is setting its own agenda.

Beijing is expecting the APEC summit to be a highly choregraphed affair, and the White House has said it doesn’t expect a deal to be struck. That means “the Chinese side may feel under less pressure” to join, Bonnie Glaser, head of Indo-Pacific research at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, told Newsweek. Arms control would be a “tough subject,” Trump told reporters on Monday.

“Because it’s very hard for any of us to say we’ll get rid of our nukes, right? But especially since you do have other countries. But we're going to be talking about denuclearization. ” Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said this week that the three heads of state would discuss “important issues bearing on global peace,” without elaborating.

Beijing’s Eye on 2027 The closest China ever came to a multilateral agreement on strategic risks was its signature on a joint statement released in January 2022 by the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

“We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought…. We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented,” the declaration said. It was a meaningful but nonbinding political statement whose signatories didn’t commit to any form of arms reduction or inspection. Weeks later, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, and the U.N.

’s P5 haven’t reached consensus on risk reduction ever since. Trump’s nuclear limits agenda for the three-way talks may be overly optimistic and misses Xi’s own priorities. China’s paramount leader wants nothing more than continuity and stability before the Communist Party’s 21st national congress in 12 months’ time, where many expect him to extend his rule into a fourth term.

So, Xi is unlikely to agree to nuclear limits and Putin likely will link any progress on the matter to a favorable outcome in Ukraine, according to Kevork Oskanian, an international relations lecturer at the University of Exeter in England.

“Finally, any agreement would have to be ratified in the U.S. by a Senate which is now dominated by the Democrats. Substantial progress therefore seems unlikely,” Oskanian told Newsweek. Trump has a better chance of getting China to agree to guardrails on the digital nuclear bomb that is the trend toward militarized artificial intelligence. Xi said in September during his state visit to Washington, D.C.

, that China and the U.S. should “jointly prevent the misuse and abuse of AI. ” “AI must be kept under human control,” Xi said.

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He didn’t say who should get to control it.has convinced his Chinese counterpart to hear a new grand bargain that could include limits on strategic weapons, but the U.S. president’s obsession with a peace prize-worthy nuclear treaty could be a boon toon Thursday for a three-way summit, their first ever, taking place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in the tech hub of Shenzhen in southern China. The trilateral is a hugely symbolic coup for Xi, who has scored points just for convening the talks on Chinese soil.

Beijing has perfected the diplomatic art of talking for the sake of talking, using the promise of dialogue—and the threat to withdraw from it—to extract concessions in U.S. policy. Xi will have run.

Xi will listen and might even nod, but America’s leader will leave disappointed if he thinks he can turn China away from its nuclear plans, which are part of the largest peacetime military buildup in history.for the first time since the middle of the Cold War, Trump was convinced that he could bring Xi to the table for a new binding agreement on strategic limits. It was necessary, the White House argued, because China’s stockpile of nuclear warheads—currently estimated at around 620—has been growing at’s, and is likely to exceed 1,000 by the end of the decade, according to the latest U.S. Defense Department estimate.

A deal of such significance could push Trump closer to a Nobel prize, or at the very least attach his legacy to an indisputable global good. Trump says he has a good rapport with Xi and with Putin—the Kremlin would accept any platform that helps Russia remind the world about its But the U.S. plan ignores one glaring reality.

“Beijing wants more nukes, not fewer,” Sean King, a senior vice president at the Park Strategies consultancy in New York, told. “Trump’s desire to reduce the number of nukes in the world is to be commended, but he won’t get anywhere with Xi Jinping on the matter. "’s argument is perhaps compelling: its nuclear stockpile is nearly 10 times smaller than the American and Russian equivalents.

And unlike the U.S. and Russia, China has a publicly declared policy of “no first use,” a commitment that its weapons will only ever be used in retaliation against a nuclear attack.. They believe U.S. calls for arms control are designed to constrain China’s military modernization and contain its rocket force. , but Xi might float the hypothetical by suggesting that Trump and Putin reduce their stockpiles first.

Short of that, and knowing the two leaders would be unlikely to accept those terms, Beijing would turn to its strategy of conversation for concession. In 2024, Chinese officials suspended arms control talks with the Americans—which had begun in 2023 and were the first such discussions in nearly five years—after the U.S. sold more weapons toChina’s refusal to compartmentalize disparate issues is a classic diplomatic tactic and has long been a challenge to the Western way of managing political differences.

Xi is more likely to urge Trump to scale back the U.S. military’s footprint in the Pacific in exchange for more open-ended talks. He may even call up Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea, to: a $14 billion arms package for Taiwan, first cleared by Congress back in January, is still awaiting Trump’s approval nearly a year later.

And if Trump wants Xi to show up at the G20 summit in Miami next month, he’ll keep Taipei waiting even longer. Even if Xi doesn’t get to cash in his bargaining chips, he has already won.

State-run newspapers at home and leaders the world over will praise him for hosting a historic meeting that solidifies China’s status as That Trump plans to use the occasion to find an end to the wars in Ukraine and Iran adds further gloss to the title of Xi the peacemaker—and is more proof that China is settingBeijing is expecting the APEC summit to be a highly choregraphed affair, and the White House has said it doesn’t expect a deal to be struck. That means “the Chinese side may feel under less pressure” to join, Bonnie Glaser, head of Indo-Pacific research at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, told,” Trump told reporters on Monday.

“Because it’s very hard for any of us to say we’ll get rid of our nukes, right? But especially since you do have other countries. But we're going to be talking about denuclearization. ”“We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought….

We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented,” the declaration said. It was a meaningful but nonbinding political statement whose signatories didn’t commit to any form of arms reduction or inspection. Weeks later, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, and the U.N. ’s P5 haven’t reached consensus on risk reduction ever since.

Trump’s nuclear limits agenda for the three-way talks may be overly optimistic and misses Xi’s own priorities. China’s paramount leader wants nothing more than continuity and stability before the Communist Party’s 21So, Xi is unlikely to agree to nuclear limits and Putin likely will link any progress on the matter to a favorable outcome in Ukraine, according to Kevork Oskanian, an international relations lecturer at the University of Exeter in England.

Xi said in September during his state visit to Washington, D.C. , that China and the U.S. should “jointly prevent the misuse and abuse of AI. ”