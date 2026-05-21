Donald Trump's Iron Grip on the Republican Party Crumbling Amid Growing Rift Over 'Slush Fund'

The article discusses the deepening rift between Donald Trump and his own party, specifically focusing on the Republican Party's open revolt against Trump's $1.8 billion 'slush fund' for January 6 rioters and the sudden cancellation of a high-stakes White House summit with Speaker Mike Johnson and top GOP leaders.

Donald Trump 's iron grip on the Republican Party is crumbling in real time. The President's most reliable congressional leader, Speaker Mike Johnson , openly revolted against Trump's $1.8 billion ' slush fund ' for January 6 rioters by refusing to sit down with him, in a striking act of rebellion .

Meanwhile, senators filed out of a tense closed-door session with acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, effectively pronouncing the $70 billion immigration enforcement bill dead for the week. Prominent Trump allies like Alabama's Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville broke ranks to confront Blanche over the prospect of taxpayer money flowing to rioters who wounded police officers at the Capitol on January 6, 2021





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Donald Trump Republican Party Slush Fund January 6 Rioters Mike Johnson Ideological Differences White House Summit $70 Billion Immigration Enforcement Bill Act Of Rebellion

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