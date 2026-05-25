Donald Trump's Frequent Medical Checkups Spark Health Concerns and Criticism

Donald Trump's frequent medical checkups have raised health concerns and sparked criticism from medical experts and the public. The President has been seen at public events with a growing number of bruises and red marks across his skin, including on his neck and hands. The public is also taking notice of a seven-point drop in the percentage of Americans who believe he has the mental sharpness to serve as the President. The White House has faced scrutiny regarding the President's health and transparency in releasing medical records.

Fresh health concerns are swirling around Donald Trump as he heads to hospital for a third time in 13 months, a frequency that has medical experts publicly questioning his physical condition and mental fitness for office.

The President is scheduled to visit Walter Reed Medical Center on Tuesday for a medical and dental checkup. Trump previously saw doctors in April 2025 for his annual physical exam before returning in October for a 'scheduled follow-up.

' The latest visit comes as the President has been seen at public events with a growing number of bruises and red marks across his skin, including on his neck and hands. The public is also taking notice. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll conducted in April found just 40 percent of Americans believe Trump has the mental sharpness to serve as the President. That marks a seven-point drop from 47 percent in September.

Questions about Trump's health come after he made the issue central to the 2024 election, when he repeatedly slammed Joe Biden for lacking the mental capacity to stay in office. On physical health, the numbers are even starker: 44 percent now say he is fit for the job, a sharp drop from 54 percent. Trump, 79, the oldest president ever inaugurated, has repeatedly claimed he is in 'excellent health' and feels better than he did 30 years ago.

Fresh health concerns are swirling around President Donald Trump , 79, as he heads to Walter Reed Medical Center for the third time in 13 months. The latest visit comes as the President has been seen at public events with a growing number of bruises and red marks across his skin, including on his neck and hands.

The left foot and swollen ankle of President Donald Trump are pictured as he sits with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House in July 2025. A red rash appears on the President's neck at a White House event in March. In recent months, Trump's ankles have also appeared swollen alongside the repeated bruising, and the President has occasionally been seen closing his eyes during meetings.

Former White House doctors have also raised concerns that there may be a deeper issue with Trump's health.

'This White House just doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge any physical ailment, but older people develop medical issues, and the president is almost 80 years old,' said Jonathan Reiner, the former cardiologist for Vice President Dick Cheney. 'There just seems to be a lack of candor from the White House. ' Other former White House physicians have criticized the administration for not releasing more precise information about the President's health.

'After a decade of delusion, deceit, denial or delay from the administrations and White House physicians regarding presidential evaluations, my expectation bar is pretty low,' said Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former physical presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama. 'I hope they are at least transparent and truthful. ' Trump has previously bragged about receiving 'strong' cognitive scores on all of his mental health exams, though those test results are not available for public review.

A bruise on a hand of Donald Trump is seen during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Oval Office, at the White House, in Washington, DC, US, August 25. Presidents are not required to disclose their annual health records, but in recent months there has been bipartisan support among lawmakers for the creation of an independent commission to assess the President's health. Trump's top health officials regarding scrutiny of the President's medical records.

Dr Oz looked at his medical records and said he’s got the highest testosterone level that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old, Robert F Kennedy said in a podcast Katie Miller. As Trump's medical checkups have grown more frequent, online rumors and conspiracy theories about the President's health have spread like wildfire, prompting swift pushback from the White House.

One flashpoint came in early April, when viral claims that Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed forced the White House to insist he was actually monitoring search-and-rescue operations in Iran. The administration then launched a digital 'Wall of Shame' targeting not just influencers behind the rumors but reporters and outlets that noted Trump's lack of a public appearance.

'Trump was in the Oval Office and Situation Room commanding one of the most daring, complex military search-and-rescue missions in modern American history, the Radical Left revealed the true sickness rotting their souls,' the White House wrote in a statement





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Medical Checkups Bruises Red Marks Mental Fitness Health Concerns Walter Reed Medical Center Mental Sharpness Health Records Conspiracy Theories Search-And-Rescue Operations Military Search-And-Rescue Missions Radical Left White House

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Donald Trump announces Don Jr.'s betrothal with Bettina Anderson at the White HousePresident Trump confirms the couple's initial plans for a White House wedding, but ultimately prioritizes his responsibilities in Washington, D.C.

Read more »

Kai Trump reveals Donald Trump’s ‘cute’ grandpa habitThe 19-year-old revealed this sweet gesture from the President of the United States.

Read more »

US President Donald Trump Updates on Negotiations with IranUS President Donald Trump reported that negotiations with Iran are moving forward constructively, but warned against making any hasty decisions on a potential deal. He stated that the US will not rush into a deal and that both sides must take their time to get it right. Trump also noted that the US relationship with Iran is becoming more professional and productive.

Read more »

US President Donald Trump Glares at Republican Detractors Over Proposed Iran DealUS President Donald Trump has mocked Republican critics of his proposed deal with Iran, promising a new agreement would be better than the previous JCPOA deal negotiated by the Obama Administration. Trump claims his deal would prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons and says it would be a great and meaningful one, unlike the previous deal.

Read more »