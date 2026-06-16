Donald Trump Retreats from Lawsuit Challenging Illegal Wind Ban

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. Washington, D.C. — The Trump administration has voluntarily dismissed its own appeal in a lawsuit challenging Donald Trump’s executive order banning wind project development in the United States. This effectively ends the unlawful, sweeping ban on wind power.

The Trump administration has voluntarily dismissed its own appeal in a lawsuit challenging Donald Trump’s executive order banning wind project development in the United States.

This effectively ends the unlawful, sweeping ban on wind power. Attorneys General from 17 states and Washington, D.C. challenged this executive order last year. Public interest groups including the Sierra Club filed anin support of the challenge. When the District Court of Massachusetts struck down the executive order in December, the judge referred to the order as “capricious and arbitrary.

”“In the same week that solar energy overtook coal production in the United States, Donald Trump is surrendering to our legal challenges against his bogus, unlawful ban on wind energy. In spite of Trump’s relentless attacks, renewable energy continues to prevail and grow. While everyday Americans face soaring bills and unstable prices, renewable energy offers an affordable, common sense solution to lower costs and protect our health and our environment.

”The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with millions of members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person’s right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action.

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