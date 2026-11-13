Donald Trump really wants Tim Cook to run Nvidia

But does Cook want the job?

Nvidia is looking for a new CEO, and President Trump says the former Apple CEO would be ‘a great candidate. ’ Nvidia is looking for a new CEO, and President Trump says the former Apple CEO would be ‘a great candidate.

’ is a senior reporter covering technology, gaming, and more. He joined The Verge in 2019 after nearly two years at Techmeme. Jensen Huang resigned this morning as Nvidia’s CEO following reports of affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. Right now, the company is being led by its CFO on an interim basis.

Also read Trump floats Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

But President Donald Trump is already throwing around one person he thinks should take over the chipmaking giant: former Apple CEO Tim Cook, who stepped down from leading the company on September 1st and moved into an executive chairman role. Shortly after Huang’s resignation was announced today, Trump posted his idea about Cook on Truth Social: “NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple,”published today, Trump made his pitch for Cook again, saying that Apple “would never be what it is today” if Steve Jobs was still “around”:Well, you know, the expression, Anybody can be replaced?

So it’s very hard to replace him, but I had an idea this morning that I sort of just released: Tim Cook. He just sort of semi-retired from Apple. He’s done one of the greatest jobs in the history of business. I think if Tim Cook, who built Apple… If Steve Jobs were around, Apple would never be what it is today.

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Tim Cook took a lot of these brilliant ideas and designs and everything else from Jobs and others, and he made it into one of the great companies of the world in a fairly short period. I think Tim Cook would be a great candidate to run Nvidia.

Well, the big thing is, was the woman a spy, and I don’t know if that’s been determined yet, but if the woman was a spy, yes, if the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different. But I can tell you this. Somehow, he’ll end up on his feet. I mean, I know him, I know him pretty well.

I always thought of him as a fine man. I spoke to him yesterday. He’s going through hell. What he feels most badly about is his wife and family.

That’s what he is, really… that’s what he told me. I’m president, and he called me. And he said, What I’ve done to my wife and family is... That’s what he talked about.

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Here’s Jensen Huang signing a woman’s chest. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleThe Jensen Huang scandal is hardly over