Donald Trump, as President of the United States, proposed replacing the scheduled musical entertainment on June 24 at the 250th celebration of American independence with a 'state fair' rally. The president cited the loss of some performers and suggested he might be replacing the acts with acclaimed public speaker, Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump proposes dropping music acts for a rally and citing personal success. ARTISTS DROP OUT - President Donald Trump proposed dropping all musical acts booked to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

The impact of the proposal was minimal as other artists, including Morris Day and the Time, Young MC, the Commodores, Martina McBride, and Bret Michaels, had already withdrawn. Despite the number of replacements announced, Vanilla Ice, Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, Vanilla Ice, C+C Music Factory rapper Freedom Williams, and Flo Rida were still scheduled to perform.

PREDICTION - In a post on his Truth Social platform later Saturday, the president said he was considering an 'America is Back' rally, which would 'give a major speech, rallying the country forward.

' Trump, in another post, noted that artists were getting 'the yips' and considered replacing the artists with a 'man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime.





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