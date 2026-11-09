Trump Admits Dana White Press Secretary Offer Was a Joke, Clarifies After AI Image Spreads

President Donald Trump publicly offers the White House press secretary position to UFC CEO Dana White, sparking debate and reactions from various public figures.

President Donald Trump clarified on Sunday, November 8, that his recent announcement offering UFC CEO Dana White the position of White House press secretary was made in jest. The Commander in Chief spoke to reporters while traveling, stating that the nomination was a playful idea rather than a serious governmental appointment. He emphasized that while he thinks White is a capable individual, the entire proposal was intended as lighthearted entertainment.

The President told reporters, So I was kidding, but I think Dana likes the idea, and he is a very capable guy. He added that the inclusion of mixed martial artists as assistants was clearly part of the humor. Trump reiterated that it was just a little fun and pointed out the absurdity of his earlier suggestion that a team of fighters would accompany White to the briefing room.

Also read Trump says he offered White House press secretary role to UFC’s Dana White

This clarification followed a chaotic period on social media where Trump had shared posts declaring White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, was offered the job. He had previously posted that he requested White bring his assistants with him, even if some were not from the United States. The initial posts included a direct appeal for White to take the role, citing the need for strong defenders against political opponents.

Trump had referenced the rapid turnover in the press secretary role, noting that a predecessor was relieved of her duties after just five days. He argued that the administration needs robust defenders, stating that they need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. The President concluded his initial message by directly addressing White, asking him to please take the job.

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The discourse intensified when Trump shared an AI-generated cartoon image on Truth Social. The digital artwork depicted White standing behind the press podium, flanked by UFC champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. The image portrayed a fictional scenario where the fighters were ordered to remove reporters after asking sharp questions about democracy and future elections.

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell reacted strongly to the announcement, expressing skepticism about its viability. She remarked on social media that she thought the news was fake initially. Her comments reflected a segment of the public that viewed the proposal as a publicity stunt rather than a serious governmental action. The Us Weekly outlet reached out to the White House and White's representatives for comment but did not receive a response.

Dana White has not publicly confirmed any acceptance of the role, but his recent comments have fueled speculation. During a boxing event in London, White told reporters that he was flying to Washington, D.C. right now. This comment, whether literal or figurative, added to the mystery surrounding his potential involvement in federal communications.

White has previously made comments that suggest a willingness to engage in political theatrics. During an incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, he was evacuated due to a disturbance. He described the event to reporters while walking out of the hotel, noting that tables were getting flipped over and guys were running in with guns.

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He recalled that people were screaming Get down during the security breach. These remarks demonstrate White's comfort with high-pressure environments. Additionally, White has engaged in public disputes with other celebrities, such as condemning Kanye West's statement about Michelle Obama.

While the offer remains unconfirmed and officially dismissed by the President, the event highlights the unconventional nature of the administration's communication strategy. The UFC president continues to be a central figure in sports entertainment. Observers will be watching to see if any formal steps are taken or if the matter will be entirely dropped.