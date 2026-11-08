Donald Trump Offers Dana White White House Press Secretary Role

Donald Trump announced that UFC President Dana White has been offered the position of White House Press Secretary, a move that sparked immediate criticism from Rosie ODonnell and highlighted the vacancy left by Karoline Leavitt.

President Donald Trump officially announced on Saturday that he has offered the position of White House Press Secretary to Dana White, the President and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The former Commander-in-Chief used his Truth Social platform to declare his pleasure in selecting White, describing him as a 'violent Fighter and Warrior' suitable for the high-pressure media role. This unexpected nomination immediately placed the sports entertainment executive in the center of a national political spotlight.

Trump's Proposal For White Leadership

In his post, Trump outlined specific expectations for the new press secretary, requesting that White bring a team of assistants to the federal government. He listed several prominent figures from the UFC roster, including Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris as potential staff members. Trump argued that these individuals are needed to 'defend us against the Lunatic Left,' framing the appointment as a strategic move to combat political opposition from the opposing party.

Also read Donald Trump Recruits Dana White as White House Press Secretary

Trump characterized White as someone who would serve as a 'Press Secretary like none other,' urging him directly in the text to 'please take the job.' The President reinforced his endorsement by stating that White is the most consequential president in history from a historical perspective, although this appears to be a conflation of titles as White has not held the office of President of the United States. The announcement served as a stark departure from traditional cabinet selections, blending sports celebrity with federal government duties.

ODonnell And Critics React To Nomination

Reacting swiftly to the announcement, celebrity critic Rosie ODonnell expressed profound disbelief and outrage at the development. Writing via her social media accounts, ODonnell stated that she initially thought the news was fake but realized it was real when she saw it came from the UFC, run by Dana White. She described the situation as evidence that Trump has 'lost his f***ing mind completely,' adding hashtags such as '#25thammendmentnow' and '#gethimout' to express her desire for political removal.

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In an interview published on Monday, June 15, with TMZ, ODonnell expanded on her criticism, calling the event 'disgraceful and embarrassing.' She explicitly stated that Trump should be ashamed of himself for his actions and slammed his voters for perpetuating 'racist' attitudes. Her reaction highlights the deep polarization surrounding the intersection of celebrity culture and high-level government administration.

White And Leavitt Response To Vacancy

Following the social media post, Dana White confirmed to reporters that he intends to discuss the role seriously. He noted that he is currently attending a Zuffa boxing event in London but plans to fly to Washington, D.C., immediately to engage with the President. When asked about the specifics of his conversations with Trump regarding the press secretary duties, White declined to elaborate, stating that he has a scheduled meeting with the President on Monday.

The nomination occurs in the wake of a staffing crisis within the White House communications office. Karoline Leavitt, a former press secretary, resigned from the job after just five days in the role. The rapid turnover has created urgency in filling the position, prompting the unconventional search for an external candidate with no prior government experience. Leavitt has since publicly asked for another chance to work for Trump, indicating the volatile nature of the administration's personnel decisions.

Leavitt Seeks Return To Administration

Karoline Leavitt, age 41, has not accepted the news of her replacement quietly. In a statement made in October, she expressed a strong desire to return to federal service. She told reporters that she would love to work for Trump again, whether in the press secretary capacity or another role entirely. Her plea underscores the competitive environment within the Trump orbit and the high stakes involved in any federal appointment during this period.

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Leavitt justified her interest by praising Trump as a 'history buff' and describing him as the most consequential president in history. She argued that Trump's actions have secured the futures of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She concluded that if asked to serve, even in a capacity that might not be as rewarding as previous roles, she would 'absolutely step up to that.' This sentiment contrasts sharply with the public dismissal offered by other critics like ODonnell, illustrating the divided public reaction to the proposed changes.