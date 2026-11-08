Donald Trump Offers Dana White White House Press Secretary Role

US President Donald Trump publicly asked UFC chief Dana White to become White House press secretary. White declined the unusual offer as the administration searches for a permanent replacement.

US President Donald Trump publicly proposed an unconventional career move for UFC chief Dana White by asking him to serve as the White House press secretary. The announcement appeared in a Truth Social post on Saturday, where the president described White as a "violent Fighter and Warrior." This high-profile suggestion arrives during a period of significant turnover in the White House communications team.

UFC Chief Declines White House Press Secretary Offer

Dana White refused the offer to lead the presidential press office, according to multiple reports covering the incident. The rejection highlights the clear boundary White maintains between his professional sports organization and political appointments. Despite the public nature of the proposal, White has continued to operate the Ultimate Fighting Championship as its chief executive without taking on government duties.

Also read Trump Offers Dana White Role as White House Press Secretary

One Trump aide suggested that the president was joking about the proposal when he made the request. This interpretation aligns with Trump's known tendency to use provocative statements to generate media attention. However, the timing of the post coincides with a genuine vacancy in the press secretary position, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.

Search for New White House Press Secretary Continues

The administration is actively searching for a new press secretary following Karoline Leavitt's departure from the role. The search process became more urgent after Katie Zacharia served only a five-day stint as the interim spokesperson. This rapid turnover reflects the challenges the Trump administration faces in staffing key leadership positions.

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The press secretary role has grown more significant as Democrats have gained control of Congress. Democratic lawmakers have promised to launch investigations into the Trump administration, which will require a robust communications strategy. The White House needs a spokesperson capable of handling intense scrutiny and frequent press briefings.

Trump and White Share Personal and Professional History

Donald Trump is close friends with Dana White and has attended several UFC events with him since returning to the White House in January 2025. Their relationship was highlighted during celebrations for America's 250th anniversary of independence and the president's 80th birthday. These events featured a wire-mesh Octagon constructed near the executive mansion.

The celebration venue included "The Claw," a spaceship-like metal arch fitted with lights, sound equipment, and large screens. The presence of such a distinctive structure underscores the personalized nature of the Trump presidency's public events. The friendship between the two men has been a consistent feature of the early months of this administration.

Trump Requests Specific UFC Athletes as Assistants

Beyond the press secretary role, Trump asked for six current or former UFC titleholders to join White as assistants. The list included specific athletes from diverse geographic backgrounds. Trump explicitly noted that some of the athletes were not from the United States.

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The proposed team included Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, both athletes from Russia's Dagestan region. It also featured Americans Justin Gaethje and Daniel Cormier. The list referenced "Kayla Harris," likely a reference to Kayla Harrison. Brazilian native Amanda Nunes, who became an American citizen last year, was also included in the proposed group.