Donald Trump Meets China's Xi in Beijing: A Military-Style Welcome, with Praise for Chanting Children

Donald Trump received a grand reception in Beijing from China's President Xi Jinping, including goat-stepping troops, thundering cannons, and children waving US and Chinese flags. Despite tit-for-tat tariffs and geopolitical tension, Trump praised Xi, singling out the chanting children for special praise.

Politics is fast. We're faster. Sign up to the DC Insider newsletter for a front-row seat to American politics.. and unlock 3 FREE months of Trump Meets China 's Xi in Beijing : A Military -Style Welcome Donald Trump has been treated to the full red-carpet treatment by China 's president Xi Jinping , lavished with imperial pomp rarely afforded a US leader.

Goose-stepping troops, thundering cannons, and flag-waving children greeted him in Beijing as they took their seats inside the Great Hall of the People. Trump hailed Xi, calling it 'an honor like few have ever seen before' and singling out the chanting children for special praise. The President's motorcade swept into Tiananmen Square at 10.01am Thursday almost exactly on schedule, with Trump emerging moments later in his signature dark suit and red tie to a blaring military fanfare.

He walked over to Xi, who was waiting by the steps, and the pair shook hands, with Trump warmly patting the Chinese leader's hand as they exchanged a few words. Xi, accompanied by Trump, then worked the front row of the heavyweight US delegation lined up on the steps, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The two leaders then mounted a red and gold dais as a military band struck up the Star Spangled Banner and troops in full ceremonial dress marched past. Trump walked over to Xi, who was waiting by the steps, and the pair shook hands, with Trump warmly patting the Chinese leader's hand as they exchanged a few words.

President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, May 14, 2026, In Beijing. President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Beijing





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Diplomacy Military Relations Sanctions Meeting Children Gratitude Tensions Xi Jinping China Trump Beijing Welcome

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