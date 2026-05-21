Donald Trump May Skip Son's Wedding Due to Schedule

President Donald Trump may have to skip his son's wedding this Memorial Day weekend due to a complicated schedule. The President explained to reporters that he has a thing called Iran and other things that he cannot win on, and if he attends the wedding, he will be killed. The wedding is a small private affair, and the President is trying to make it.

Donald Trump says he may have to skip his son's wedding this Memorial Day weekend, due to a complicated schedule.

'He'd like me to go, but it's going to be just a small little private affair, and I'm going to try and make it,' the President explained to reporters in the Oval Office today. 'You know this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. That's one I can't win on.

If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed by the fake news.

' Donald Trump Jr and Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson will wed over Memorial Day weekend, ditching plans for a lavish White House extravaganza over fears it would upstage his father during wartime. The President's eldest son, 48, and Anderson, 39, had pushed the date to the fall, fearing a blowout nuptials during the Iran conflict would hand critics an easy shot at his father.

But with no end to the war in sight, the couple opted not to keep waiting, instead holding a smaller wedding for close family and friends over the holiday weekend.

'They want to have a very private, private event. It will be quite lovely,' a source told the Daily Mail.

'It's going to be tiny, only family and perhaps some old college friends will be there, the people who are especially tight with them. A very small group. Because where it's happening, there's not much space for a grand occasion with a lot of people.

'At the moment, it's so small even President Trump is not planned to be among the guests. But you never know with him, of course. Maybe he will drop in. He's been known to do those kind of things.





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Donald Trump Memorial Day Weekend Son's Wedding Schedule Iran Fake News Bettina Anderson Palm Beach White House Extravaganza Private Affair Close Family Old College Friends President Trump Drop In Iran Conflict

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