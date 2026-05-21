Donald Trump may skip son's wedding as he weighs the risk of assassination due to Iran conflict

With the Iran conflict ongoing, President Donald Trump expressed concerns about attending his son's wedding, pointing out the dangers of getting 'killed' if he attended. He hinted at a private affair for the couple.

Donald Trump says he may have to skip his son's wedding this Memorial Day weekend, due to a complicated schedule.

'He'd like me to go, but it's going to be just a small little private affair, and I'm going to try and make it,' the President explained to reporters in the Oval Office today. 'You know this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. That's one I can't win on.

If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed by the fake news.

' Donald Trump Jr and Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson will wed over Memorial Day weekend, ditching plans for a lavish White House extravaganza over fears it would upstage his father during wartime. The President's eldest son, 48, and Anderson, 39, had pushed the date to the fall, fearing a blowout nuptials during the Iran conflict would hand critics an easy shot at his father.

But with no end to the war in sight, the couple opted not to keep waiting, instead holding a smaller wedding for close family and friends over the holiday weekend





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Donald Trump Iran His Son's Wedding Private Affair Bettina Anderson Palm Beach

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