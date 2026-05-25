Donald Trump Laughs at Republican Detractors Over Iran Deal

Donald Trump has said he laughs at all the 'fools' who know 'nothing' about his deal with Iran, in a fresh gibe at his Republican detractors on social media. The president vowed it would be the 'exact opposite' of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration.

Donald Trump has said he laughs at all the 'fools' who know 'nothing' about his deal with Iran, in a fresh gibe at his Republican detractors on social media.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, the US President vowed it would be the 'exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration', referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed in Vienna in 2015.

'I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran,' Trump wrote, before listing a number of Republicans. The president lashed out at 'weak and ineffective people like failed Senator Thom Tillis (Soon out of office!

), Bill Cassidy, who just suffered a massive Primary loss, really bad Congressman Thomas Massie, a major sleazebag who lost in a landslide to a great American Patriot (Endorsed by “TRUMP”) after showing tremendous disloyalty to his Party (and Country! ), and almost all Dumocrats'. He described 'Dumocrats' as 'people that have totally lost their way, constantly supporting bad policy and even worse candidates, but are constantly critical of each and every fantastic win I have'.

The president continued: 'These people should go home and rest, they do nothing but create division and loss. In other words, they are losers!

'The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal. It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don’t do deals like that!

' In a separate post earlier, the president insisted any agreement he signs with the Islamic Republic would be 'good and proper' and branded Republican critics 'losers'. Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran, May 2





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Donald Trump Iran Deal Republican Detractors JCPOA Disaster Obama Administration Strait Of Hormuz Islamic Republic Ted Cruz Lindsey Graham Republican National Security Hawks Operation Epic Fury Abraham Accords Saudi Arabia Qatar Pakistan

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