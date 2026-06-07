Donald Trump Just Walked Back His 'No New Wars' Vow, And It's Soooo Predictable

'I didn't guarantee no war.' —Donald Trump

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Ironically, in his second term, he approved an operation that sent the US into an ongoing war with Iran, resulting in the death of"So, you're saying you didn't break your promise, and yet, Mr. President, in your first term, you held to that promise, and it was so fundamental to who you were as a candidate, to a first-term president. What changed? Because you insisted, 'no new wars?

'" Welker asked. "Look, look.

First of all, I didn't guarantee no war," Trump replied.

"Why would I have built the strongest military in the world? ""I built our military; I inherited a terrible military. We had no equipment, we had nothing. I built a tremendous military," he continued.

"Wait a minute. Why would I build a military? Now, I didn't wanna use this, but I'm doing you and everybody else a big favor.

""He used the exact phrase 'no new wars' or the promise not to start new wars hundreds of times across his rallies and interviews. "





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