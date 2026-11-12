Donald Trump Jr. Trails Potential 2028 Republican Rivals in New Poll

A new poll finds Donald Trump Jr. rated poorly as a potential 2028 Republican presidential candidate, behind JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis. Most respondents want a different approach to governing.

Donald Trump Jr., the 48-year-old son of President Donald Trump, may face an uphill battle if he ever seeks to follow his father into the White House, according to a new poll. In the survey of potential Republican voters, 43 percent said Donald Trump Jr. would make a 'poor' candidate, while another 20 percent rated him 'only fair' for the job.

The poll places Donald Trump Jr. well behind several other potential Republican contenders for the 2028 presidential race. The survey measured how respondents rated each figure, using the categories 'excellent,' 'good,' 'only fair,' and 'poor.' Donald Trump Jr. received the weakest overall profile among the leading names tested.

Also read Ramayana: Rise of a Legend Part 2 Release Date Delayed to 2028

Donald Trump Jr. Receives Weak Ratings Overall

Donald Trump Jr. received only 12 percent rating him 'excellent' and 17 percent rating him 'good' as a candidate. Taken together, those positive responses trail far behind the figures recorded for his rivals. The combined share calling him poor or only fair reached 63 percent, showing that most respondents were not persuaded by his prospects.

The results highlight a gap between Donald Trump Jr. and the names that Republicans are more likely to see as serious contenders. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis all recorded stronger results in the same survey, with Vance performing best among the three.

Advertisement

JD Vance and Marco Rubio Lead the Field

JD Vance received the strongest ratings among the three figures, with 34 percent calling him an 'excellent' candidate and 28 percent describing him as 'good.' Only 13 percent said he would make a poor candidate, while 17 percent rated him only fair.

Marco Rubio also performed strongly, with 36 percent giving him an excellent rating and 22 percent a good one. Only nine percent considered him a poor candidate, while 13 percent said he would be only fair. Rubio's excellent rating was the highest recorded for any name in the poll.

Ron DeSantis received a more mixed response. The poll found that 28 percent rated him excellent and 24 percent good, while 13 percent said he would be only fair and 10 percent gave him a poor rating. His results sat between the strong showings of Vance and Rubio and the weaker ratings of other names tested.

Other Potential Contenders Fare Less Well

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson received just four percent excellent and nine percent good ratings, while 43 percent said he would make a poor candidate. Carlson's profile was among the weakest in the survey, though the poll did not present him as a declared candidate.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz performed somewhat better than Carlson. Ten percent rated Cruz excellent and 25 percent good, although 22 percent said he would be a poor candidate and 23 percent said only fair. The poll also included former Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

Advertisement

Neither JD Vance nor Marco Rubio has formally declared a 2028 presidential bid. Both are nonetheless widely viewed as potential frontrunners for the Republican nomination. Vance has downplayed speculation about a rivalry with Rubio, describing the secretary of state as his 'best friend.'

Donald Trump Jr. Signals Uncertain Political Ambitions

Donald Trump Jr. has hinted at a possible political future but has repeatedly stopped short of committing to a presidential run. Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum in May 2025, he said: 'The answer is: I don't know, maybe one day. You know, that calling is there.'

Donald Trump Jr. later sought to dampen speculation in a post on X. He wrote that while he would never 100 percent rule out a run down the line, he had 'ZERO interest in running for office in 28 or anytime soon.'

Republicans Signal Interest in a Post-Trump Direction

The poll suggests Republicans may be looking beyond the Trump era. A majority, 52 percent, said they wanted the party's next presidential nominee to take a different approach to governing from Trump. By comparison, 46 percent preferred a similar approach.

The findings point to a divided but notable shift in expectations for the party's next nominee. Whether the 2028 field reflects that preference will depend on which candidates enter the race and how they position themselves against the Trump governing style.