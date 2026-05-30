Donald Trump Jr. shares intimate look at wedding with Bettina Anderson in romantic video

Don Jr. tied the knot with Anderson in a private, romantic island ceremony on May 23.

The businessman, 48, shared an intimate glimpse at his“The night I married my best friend, my love, and my forever,” he captioned the clip. Donald Trump Jr. shared a romantic glimpse at this island wedding to Bettina Anderson with an Instagram post.

“The night I married my best friend, my love, and my forever,” Don Jr. captioned the clip. “Bettina, you have brought so much peace, joy, and light into my life. Standing beside you, surrounded by our siblings, your mom, Donnie, and Kai, I have never felt more grateful or more certain of anything,” he closed, calling Anderson, “My wife. My heart.

My forever. ” The video shows the two lovebirds walking through the sandy beaches on an island before playing in the ocean waters together — all the while, both flashing big grins on their faces.

Don Jr. tied the knot with Anderson, 39, in a quiet ceremony held on a private island in the Bahamas last Saturday — two days after the pairA small group of 40 people witnessed their nuptials, including Don’s five children, and his siblings, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump, and their spouses. Don Jr. tied the knot with Anderson last Saturday in a quiet ceremony held on a private island in the Bahamas.

The couple legally married in Palm Beach, Florida last Thursday.

“Don and Bettina are wonderful together. I’m so proud to have witnessed so much of their journey as a couple. They truly light up around each other and it’s been amazing watching their story unfold. Couldn’t be happier for them on their special day,” Eric Trump told Page Six.

Notably, Don’s father, President Donald Trump, did not make it to the big day due to “circumstances pertaining to Government,” he shared via TruthSocial a day before the wedding. Page Six was told that Lewis Miller Design was behind the wedding planning. The same design company was also responsible for several Carolina Herrera events, and even led a flower arranging class for Meghan Markle’s baby shower.

Several of Don Jr.’s family members were in attendance for the big wedding including his siblings, Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump. Anderson and Don Jr. became engaged in December 2025 while they were celebrating Anderson’s birthday.at Camp David on Dec.13, 2025, when the pair were celebrating Anderson’s birthday.at Mar-a-Lago in April, and it was attended by Ivanka, Lara Trump, Tiffany and Marla Maples.

Kai Trump, 19, who is Trump Jr.’s daughter with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, also stopped by, according to a spy. Anderson and Don Jr. started dating in December 2024, after he ended his engagement to his former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, 55. Donald Trump Jr. shared a romantic glimpse at this island wedding to Bettina Anderson with an Instagram post.

"The night I married my best friend, my love, and my forever," Don Jr. captioned the clip. Don Jr. tied the knot with Anderson last Saturday in a quiet ceremony held on a private island in the Bahamas.

The couple legally married in Palm Beach, Florida last Thursday. Several of Don Jr.'s family members were in attendance for the big wedding including his siblings, Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump. Anderson and Don Jr. became engaged in December 2025 while they were celebrating Anderson's birthday.





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