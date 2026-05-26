The First Family has shared some candid photos from Donald Trump Jr's intimate Bahamas wedding to Bettina Anderson, as the bride celebrated her new surname. The loved-up couple headed to the glamorous Bahamas after their Palm Beach ceremony for a sun-soaked event limited to their closest friends and family members, including Tiffany and Ivanka Trump.

The First Family has shared some candid photos from Donald Trump Jr 's intimate Bahamas wedding to Bettina Anderson , as the bride celebrated her new surname.

The loved-up couple headed to the glamorous Bahamas after their Palm Beach ceremony for a sun-soaked event limited to their closest friends and family members, including Tiffany and Ivanka Trump. In a post shared to her Instagram Stories following the whirlwind weekend of celebrations on Monday, Anderson shared that she got a garment embroidered with her new name: Mrs. Trump.

Meanwhile, Ivanka shared some photos from the wedding weekend on her own Instagram Stories on Monday. It showed her posing with her niece, Kai, as they both donned summer dresses - Ivanka in a floral yellow dress while her niece wore a turquoise blue coverup ahead of the wedding. Another photo showed Ivanka and Kai paddleboarding in bikinis on the vibrant blue waters in Norman's Cay in the Exumas.

She called Kai, Don Jr's eldest daughter with ex-wife Vanessa, in the caption the best paddleboard partner. Ivanka was also seen cuddling up to her husband, Jared Kushner, who wore a white ensemble as night fell. At the same time, Lara Trump was seen with her husband, Eric Trump, standing on the lustrous beach ahead of the wedding reception - and then later posing together as they held sparklers.

Ivanka Trump posed with her niece, Kai, as they celebrated Donald Trump Jr's wedding to Bettina Anderson over the weekend. Another photo showed Ivanka and Kai paddle boarding in bikinis on the vibrant blue waters in Norman's Cay in the Exumas. Lara Trump, also shared some snaps from the wedding weekend, including one featuring the Trump women - her, Ivanka, Tiffany and Kai all posing together.

Ivanka Trump shared a photo cuddling up to her husband, Jared, while Lara Trump shared a photo with her husband, Eric, standing on the beach ahead of the reception. In other snaps from the wedding weekend, Lara was seen posing with the other Trump women - her, Ivanka, sister-in-law Tiffany and Kai all posing together. Another picture from the intimate reception showed her with Ivanka, wearing a polka-dot dress, and Tiffany.

She then spent even more time with Tiffany during their downtime over the weekend, sharing a snap of the two of them on a boat, where Tiffany wore a tie-dyed coverup and a floppy hat and Lara donned a bikini with large sunglasses - and a hat apparently featuring her father-in-law, President Donald Trump. It was first whispered that the wedding would be held on the luxurious private island of Little Pipe Cay, where they spent an idyllic vacation last year, after tensions in the Middle East forced the couple to dramatically scale back their White House wedding plans.

But the Daily Mail learned that Bettina had such fond memories of her time on Norman's Cay in the Exumas with bestie Hope Smith that it was under strong consideration for the venue. Hope, a fashionista and former Playmate of the year, and Bettina are seen in a YouTube video of the trip, frolicking on the white-sand beach of the private island, with a stunning mansion in view.

A picture from the intimate reception showed Lara with Ivanka, wearing a polka-dot dress, and fellow sister-in-law Tiffany. Lara and Tiffany spent more time together on a boat, where Lara apparently donned a hat featuring her father-in-law's face. Anderson shared that she got a garment embroidered with her new name: Mrs. Trump.

Norman’s Cay, in the isolated Bahamian island chain of Exuma, is an exclusive and lush paradise beloved of 39-year-old Bettina, who previously spent time there with her close pal. It has a private airstrip with its own customs clearance for the private jet crowd and is described as a ‘members only sanctuary’ for visitors enjoying the villa estates and private yacht facilities. The only way to get there is by a chartered plane or boat.

Once there, accommodation costs at least $1,400 per person per night, ensuring maximum discretion. While Don Jr’s father did not attend the Bahamas ceremony, the couple is hoping to hold a third wedding celebration at the White House in the future, where Donald Trump and Melania Trump can attend, sources told People.

The couple's marriage certificate, obtained by the Daily Mail, shows that the president's eldest son and the glamorous socialite officially became husband and wife in a secret ceremony held at the West Palm Beach home of Anderson's sister, Kristina McPherson, on Thursday. Donald Trump Jr proposed to Bettina Anderson over the holiday season.

Bettina Anderson took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her wedding ring alongside her Trump Jr. On Saturday, the new bride took to her Instagram Stories to share a look at their wedding bands along with a gushing message to Don Jr. She posted a black-and-white shot of their hands, with their understated silver rings on full display. Forever yours, forever mine, she wrote with a white heart





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