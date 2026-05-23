Donald Trump Jr. Marries Fiancee, Bettina Anderson, in Bahamas Before 250th Birthday Celebrations.

President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., married his financee Bettina Anderson on Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida, and they are expected to celebrate over the weekend in the Bahamas. The couple's wedding ceremony will take place on a private island in the Bahamas, with the ceremony being officiated by Brad McPherson, a longtime real estate attorney closely associated with the Trump family.

President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., married his financee Bettina Anderson on Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida. They are expected to celebrate over the weekend in the Bahamas , with the ceremony taking place on a private island.

The couple gained attention when Trump Jr. proposed during a White House Christmas party, which took place in December. They chose to hold their wedding in the Bahamas to keep the gathering more intimate and ensure it took place before America's 250th birthday celebrations. Anderson is a committee member at the Project Paradise Film Fund, which focuses on protecting Florida's environment





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marriage Celebration Private Island Bangkok Airways Bahamas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson officially marry ahead of Bahamas weddingPage Six exclusively reported earlier this week that they will have an intimate ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas over Memorial Day Weekend.

Read more »

Donald Trump Jr. Secretly Marries Bettina Anderson, President Says He Will Not Attend Bahamas WeddingDonald Trump Jr. secretly married Bettina Anderson ahead of a Bahamas wedding ceremony, which his father, President Donald Trump, said he will not attend

Read more »

Donald Trump Jr marries Bettina Anderson ahead of Bahamas wedding celebrationBettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. have reportedly married ahead of their Memorial Day weekend celebration. Here's what to know about the model, Columbia grad and nonprofit leader.

Read more »

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s Bahamas wedding: Everything we knowPresident Donald Trump recently confirmed that the wedding will be an intimate affair with fewer than 50 guests.

Read more »