Donald Trump Jr. Just Shared His Wedding Video — But One Part of the Caption About His Kids Is Raising Eyebrows

There's a lot going on with the Trump family behind the scenes.

in the Bahamas on May 29. The video was designed to look like a romantic movie, but it’s the caption that’s generating all of the buzz.

Bettina, you have brought so much peace, joy, and light into my life. Standing beside you, surrounded by our siblings, your mom, Donnie, and Kai, I have never felt more grateful or more certain of anything. , but there were a few others who were also missing from the list.

The president’s eldest son pointed out — whether he intended to or not – that only two of his children with Vanessa Trump were in attendance, Kai, 19, and Donald III, 17. His other three kids, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 11, were not there. So far, there has been no reason offered as to why the youngest three stayed home.

“Kai really likes Bettina and gets along with her well,” a Trump source told the media outlet. “Kai and Bettina have made TikToks in the past and always have a lot of fun together. ” “Her only friend was like Bettina, and she doesn’t even like her anymore because she got played,” an insider claimed.

The socialite allegedly used her friend to get to Donald Jr. Vanessa, who is currently battling breast cancer and still dating Tiger Woods while he’s in rehab, has been through a lot in her life. The wedding seems to have exposed some cracks in the Trump family foundation. Publicly, they are united, but behind the scenes, there is a lot of drama going on. The Real Reason We Haven’t Seen Donald Trump Jr. & Bettina Anderson’s Wedding Photos Yet





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