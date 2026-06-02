Donald Trump Jr. Eyed as Potential 2028 Dark-Horse Candidate Amid GOP Jockeying

Speculation mounts that Donald Trump Jr. may enter the 2028 presidential race, despite his denials. polls show him in third venue behind JD Vance and Marco Rubio. His name recognition cOuld be an asset, but critics question his qualifications. The midterm elections may shape the GOP field.

Speculation is intensifying that Donald Trump Jr. could be positioning himself as a dark-horse candidate for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, even as he publically denies any interest in running. while Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are widely considered the early frontrunners, recent polls show Trump Jr. trailing though present, with an average of 10.4% support nationally.

In a November 2026 Emerson College poll of likely Iowa caucus-goers, Vance led with 53%, Rubio came second at 25%, and Trump Jr. secured just 2%. Though, Trump Jr.'s consistent third-place showing in national surveys indicates his name recognition and base of support among grassroots conservatives. Trump Jr. has repeatedly stated he has 'zero interest' in running for office in 2028 or anytime soon, but political observers note that such denials are common before potential candidates officially enter the race.

A source close to the Trump family stated, 'Don Jr. has seen the good, bad and ugly of public office, and having been a part of the first family twice, there's a good chance that scratched the itch enough.

' Yet, the same source acknowledged that the situation could evolve as midterm elections approach. Much could alter between now and the 2028 primaries, particularly with the ongoing Iran war weighing on the Trump administration's popularity.

President Trump's approval rating has slipped,and a Fox News poll found that 80% of Republican voters still view him favorably, suggesting his continued influence over the party. however, if the GOP performs poorly in the 2026 midterms, it could open the door for fresh candidates. Bob Vander Plaats, an influential evangelical leader in Iowa, stated, 'If the midterms go realy well for Iowa and the country, that's an advantage to JD Vance.

If midterms go really south, that may be a disadvantage to a Vance or even to Don Jr.,as they probably read that as the country is ready to shift on.

' If Democrats regain control of Congress, Vander Plaats predicted a much larger field of Republican contenders willing to challenge the current frontrunners. Trump Jr.'s potential candidacy has aLso been linked to his recent marriage to Bettina Anderson, with some allies suggesting he is 'quietly positioning himself for a future presidential run.

' However, President Trumps decision to skip the wedding to focus on the Iran war has fueled speculation that he may not fully endorse his sons ambitions. Skepticism abounds regarding Trump Jr.'s qualifications. One national Republican strategist, speaking anonymously, argued, 'I just do not think that Republican primary voters are going to simply pick the son of Donald Trump because he's the son of Donald Trump; that is his only real qualification.

' The strategist contrasted Trump Jr. with his father, who had decades of fame as a reality TV star and businessman before his 2016 dash. 'Donald Trump Jr. is basically a GOP bomb thrower who shares the name with the current president. That's about the extent of his qualification. I understand in polls he shows up third or fourth as people recognize the name, though I've trouble believing this is a real thing.

' Meanwhile, a former Trump administration official pointed to Trump Jr.'s recent business deals as a potential obstacle to a campaign. 'Don Jr. is hitting his stride in business, looks more engaged than ever. Seems like he is everywhere with big deals both here and overseas. Don't realize if he would take two years out of his life now to dedicate everything to politics.

' Despite the doubts, President Trump himself offered encouragement, stating at a White Residence event, 'We'll see what happens. He's fine. He's a fine guy. He's probably good.

He's got a little charisma going.

' As the 2026 midterms approach, all eyes will be on whether Trump Jr. takes the next step toward a presidential bid or continues to focus on his business empire





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