Donald Trump Jr Defends Russell Brand Saying Conviction is an Example of Two-Tier Justice System

Donald Trump Jr has defended convicted rapist Russell Brand saying he was crushed by a two-tier justice system. Brand was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

Donald Trump Jr defended convicted rapist Russell Brand saying he was crushed by a two-tier justice system and questioned the legitimacy of the evidence used in his conviction.

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Trump Jr suggested that Brand was being punished because of his Christian faith and conservative politics. The 1999 allegation that Trump Jr built his argument on is the one charge Brand beat, an alleged rape in a Bournemouth hotel room during the Labour Party conference that the jury threw out.

Also read Sean Lock Criticized Russell Brand and David Walliams Years Before Scandals Erupted

Trump Jr Questions Brand Conviction Evidence

Trump Jr claimed that there was no forensic evidence, no DNA, and no police report at the time to support the allegations dating back to 1999. He argued that when Brand was married to Katy Perry he was one of the most famous actors in the world and no one seemed to have a problem or think he was a rapist then.

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Trump Jr also questioned the length of Brand's sentence compared to those handed to men convicted in Britain's grooming gang cases. Megyn Kelly also defended Brand saying the sentence was a political witch hunt and that she didn't believe the charges, reducing them to groping, kissing, and sniffing. Brand's father, Ronald, said the accusers were the girls who chased him and harassed him and suggested the jury could have been corrupted.

New Allegations Emerge After Verdict

London's Metropolitan Police said more people have come forward with information or reported potential offenses since the verdict.