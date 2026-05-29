Donald Trump Jr and Wife Bettina Trump Eager to Start a Family

Donald Trump Jr and his new wife Bettina Trump have expressed their desire to start a family. The couple has shared their joy with exclusive photos taken on the private island of Little Pipe Cay in the Exuma chain of the Bahamas.

Donald Trump Jr and his new wife Bettina Trump , who recently tied the knot in a dream wedding celebration in the Bahamas, are eager to start a family.

The couple has shared their joy with exclusive photos taken on the private island of Little Pipe Cay in the Exuma chain of the Bahamas. According to close friends of the couple, both Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Trump have expressed their desire to have children together. Donald Trump Jr, who already has five children, has been described as being extremely happy in his personal life with Bettina by his side.

Bettina, who is 39 years old, has also publicly posted loved-up photos of the couple on her Instagram page, showcasing their affection for each other. The photos reveal the couple enjoying a private movie viewing on the beach, with confectionery displaying the words 'a love like this is inconceivable'.

Bettina has also shared a photo of a green palm tree with a B on one side and a T on the other, along with an image of the words 'Mrs Trump' neatly embroidered on a piece of white cloth. Her Instagram status has also been updated to 'Married. Not domesticated.

' As per most marriages involving a super-wealthy partner, the couple has signed a prenup. Details of the prenup were worked out in the weeks before their small civil wedding on May 21 at the West Palm Beach home of Bettina's twin sister Kristina. The couple's marriage certificate has been obtained exclusively by the Daily Mail, showing that they officially married in West Palm Beach on May 21.

More than 40 close family and friends attended the couple's celebration on Little Pipe Cay, which saw top-secret preparations and planning to keep the event as private as possible on the isolated paradise island. Guests included Bettina's 76-year-old mother Inger, Don Jr's brother Eric and his wife Lara, plus first daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner and Don's daughter Kai, 19.

The exact cost of the event is not known, but renting the main 11-bedroom house on 38-acre Little Pipe Cay is a jaw-dropping $750,000 a week in high season. While the honeymooners glow in their new status, it is not yet publicly known where they will set up home in Florida. Bettina still owns an $860,000 townhouse in West Palm Beach, about a mile from the now fortified Mar-a-Lago compound home of Don Jr's father, President Trump, and wife Melania.

The first son - now reported to be worth $300 million - often stayed overnight there as the Daily Mail exclusively revealed the new relationship in 2024. As the couple starts their new life together, they are looking forward to starting a family and building a life filled with love and happiness. The couple's love and commitment to each other are evident in their actions and words, and it is clear that they are meant to be together.

The exact details of their plans for the future are not yet known, but one thing is certain - the love and happiness that they share is truly inspiring





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