Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump Enjoy Honeymoon at Monaco Grand Prix Amid Wedding Festivities

Newlyweds Don Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump were spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix following their wedding in West Palm Beach. The event featured celebrity sightings and a race interruption due to track issues. Details about their prenup, future home, and family plans also emerged.

Bettina Trump and Don Trump Jr., the newlyweds, were seen enjoying the early days of their marriage at the Monaco Grand Prix . The couple, who married in West Palm Beach in late May, were photographed hand in hand at the prestigious event.

Bettina, 39, wore a polka dot and lace outfit while Don Jr., 48, opted for a casual blue linen shirt. Their appearance followed a celebration in the Bahamas with about 40 guests, including Trump Jr.'s five children and siblings Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany. The wedding, originally rumored for the private island of Little Pipe Cay, was scaled back due to Middle East tensions and ultimately held at the sister's home in West Palm Beach on May 21.

The Monaco Grand Prix also attracted other celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas, and Olivia Wilde. However, the race was interrupted with ten laps remaining when the track surface broke up, causing a red flag and disrupting the newlyweds' day plans. Remedial work was overseen by race officials after crashes involving Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc.

Meanwhile, the bride updated her Instagram, changing her handle to Bettina Trump with the caption 'Married. Not domesticated.

' The couple is reported to have signed a prenup, though the wedding cost remains unknown. The rental for a primary residence on Little Pipe Cay can reach $750,000 weekly in high season. Their future Florida home is not yet public; Bettina owns an $860,000 townhouse about a mile from Mar-a-Lago. Don Jr.'s net worth is estimated at $300 million.

They have discussed plans for having children, according to a close friend who described Don Jr. as exceptionally happy





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Donald Trump Jr. Bettina Trump Wedding Monaco Grand Prix Celebrity Prenup Honeymoon

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