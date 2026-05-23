Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Engagement

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson confirmed their marriage in a post on Instagram. Anderson shared a black and white photo of the hands and wedding rings, and Trump Jr. talked about Anderson's birthday party in a video with his friends.

"Forever yours Forever mine,", Anderson wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 23, confirming the pair said "I do. ". The socialite shared a professional black and white photo showing just the newlywed's hands and their wedding rings .

, The former head of the Trump Organization, Donald Trump Jr., is sharing more details about his engagement to Bettina Anderson. In a video shared by friends John and Diane Sculley via Instagram, Trump Jr. talked about his engagement as he was celebrating his fiancée's surprise birthday party in Palm Beach, Florida, on the same day.

Trump Jr. mentioned that he was smitten with Anderson and that she was very smart, adding that he likes her a lot and has a lot of respect for her





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Donald Trump Jr. Bettina Anderson's Engagement Wedding Rings Palm Beach Florida

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