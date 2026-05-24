Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson's Caribbean Wedding Celebration

The couple quietly tied the knot in Palm Beach and jetted off to the Caribbean for a sun-soaked celebration limited to only their closest friends and a few family members. Tiffany Trump may have given fans the first glimpse into the event when she showed off her stunning outfit on Saturday.

Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson have shared touching photos as the newlyweds celebrate their wedding in the Caribbean. The loved-up couple headed to the Bahamas after their Palm Beach ceremony for a sun-soaked event limited to their closest friends and family members, including Ivanka Trump .

The wedding festivities have been kept pretty under wraps, but Tiffany Trump may have given fans the first glimpse into the event when she showed off her stunning outfit on Saturday. The mother-of-one, 32, took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of herself standing outside in a figure-hugging brown-and-white patterned gown. The dress had a low-cut neckline and a thigh-high slit, leaving her long legs and toned physique on full display.

She styled her long blonde tresses in loose, beach-like waves and accessorized with some strappy heels and a tan clutch. Tiffany posed on a path surrounded by lush greenery in the photo, smiling towards the camera. While it's not confirmed where Tiffany was headed in the formal look, it's likely she was attending a festivity related to Don Jr's nuptials





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Donald Trump Jr Bettina Anderson Caribbean Wedding Palm Beach Ceremony Little Pipe Cay Norman's Cay Exuma Ivanka Trump Tiffany Trump Wedding Bands Wedding Festivities Under Wraps

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