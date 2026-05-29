Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Ready to Start Family After Bahamas Wedding

Exclusive details reveal the couple's baby plans and stunning photos from their private island celebration.

It is not yet publicly known where the couple will set up home in Florida. Bettina still owns an $860,000 townhouse in West Palm Beach, about a mile from Mar-a-Lago, the fortified compound of Don Jr.’s father, President Trump, and wife Melania.

Don Jr., now reported to be worth $300 million, often stayed overnight there as the Daily Mail exclusively revealed the new relationship in 2024. The honeymooners are glowing in their new status, and friends describe Don as happier than ever. With baby plans in motion, the couple looks forward to building a life together, blending their families and creating new traditions. The wedding celebration was kept top-secret, with preparations focused on privacy on the isolated paradise island.

Guests enjoyed a private movie viewing on the beach and confectionery with the words ‘a love like this is inconceivable. ’ As Bettina warms to her new name, the couple’s future seems bright and full of promise





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Donald Trump Jr. Bettina Anderson Wedding Baby Plans Bahamas

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