Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson celebrate wedding in the Caribbean

After their Palm Beach ceremony, Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson jetted off to the Bahamas for a limited celebration with their closest friends and family members. Anderson was under consideration for the venue of Norman's Cay in the Exumas due to her fondness for the place with her friend. The new bride shared a look at their wedding bands after the private ceremony at Kristina McPherson's home.

Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson have shared touching photos as the newlyweds celebrate their wedding in the Caribbean . After their Palm Beach ceremony, they jetted off to the Bahamas for a sun-soaked event limited to their closest friends and family members.

It was first believed that the wedding would take place on the luxurious private island of Little Pipe Cay, but the Daily Mail has since learned that Norman's Cay in the Exumas was under strong consideration as it's where Anderson had fond memories with her close friend. The new bride shared a look at their wedding bands and a gushing message to her husband on Instagram. She is expected to take the Trump last name.

The couple's wedding festivities have been kept pretty under wraps, with Tiffany Trump showing off her stunning outfit during her Instagram Stories on Saturday





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Weddings Donald Trump Jr Bettina Anderson Wedding Caribbean Palm Beach Ceremony Little Pipe Cay Norman's Cay Exumas Close Friends Close Family Members Tiffany Trump Palm Beach Leaving Message On Wedding Rings Beating Lockdown Rules

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