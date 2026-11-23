US president Donald Trump dialed into an Nvidia board meeting to promote bringing back disgraced CEO Jensen Huang.

ruling out the possibility altogether “President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board,” White House communications director Steven Cheung told“They did ask for assurance on the national security threat,” he said.

“And we gave him assurance at least with everything we know, and we know a lot. ”today, Nvidia vowed to continue its investigation, saying that Huang “fully supports” the effort and is willing to cooperate. Trump appeared to be far more concerned about Nvidia’s bottom line than any potential threats to national security.

Also read Trump Urges Nvidia Board to Rehire Jensen Huang Amid Security Scrutiny

“I’m very, very happy that the company had the courage and the board had the courage to do the right thing, and they suffered for two weeks, and the company suffered greatly,” he toldThe president even took the time to seemingly pump Nvidia’s stock by hinting that Huang has “got other chips in his brain that nobody else knows about. ”The president’s intervention is one of the clearest signs yet that the US government is actively supporting Nvidia in its efforts to sell its chips to China, despite ostensible concerns over national security and the existence of Biden-era chip export restrictions.

That’s not to mention the, the Department of Commerce approved the sale of almost one million chips to Chinese companies earlier this year. Then, in an apparent attempt to save face last week, the agency Huang’s reinstatement and Trump’s intervention were met with widespread outrage, particularly on the left. Democrats, who have already vowed to grill the CEO in front of Congress next year, were incensed by the development.

Advertisement

“The reckless decision to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO does not change the fact that Mr. Huang, NVIDIA executives, and the company’s board still owe Congress answers about the company’s compliance with US export controls,” said senator Elizabeth Warren in a. “The Trump Administration also needs to explain to Congress what ‘input’ was given and by which senior officials in the United States government to support his reinstatement.

” “Jensen Huang’s return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure NVIDIA does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk,” she added. Nvidia Decides That Profits Are More Important Than Not Sleeping With Subordinates, Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO and Board Director