President Donald Trump released a Thanksgiving message criticizing economic data reporting and highlighting repairs at the White House while addressing immigration issues.

President Donald Trump utilized his Truth Social platform to issue a Thanksgiving message that focused heavily on economic data disputes, infrastructure maintenance, and immigration policies. In a post that spanned multiple topics, the President directed sharp criticism toward previous economic reporting while celebrating specific labor statistics and detailing repairs to the White House.

Economic Data Disputes and GDP Corrections

Donald Trump addressed what he characterized as inaccurate economic indicators released before the recent election. He highlighted a correction to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figure, noting that the data was updated three weeks after the election date. According to the President, the GDP was actually recorded at 4.3%, which stood in contrast to the previously reported figure of 3.4%. He described this discrepancy as a record-setting error that he believes warrants an immediate investigation by relevant authorities.

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Immigration Views and Minnesota References

The President also used his platform to express specific views on immigration and civic integration. He extended Thanksgiving greetings to what he described as the two percent of the Somali population within the United States who are employed. Donald Trump stated that these individuals are willing to work without receiving government assistance and should be permitted to remain in the country to celebrate the holiday. Conversely, he argued that others in that demographic should be removed immediately to preserve the condition of Minnesota.

Broader Crime and Political Criticisms

Donald Trump broadened his message to include criticisms of various groups he believes are undermining national stability. He referenced citizens and reporters who he claims do not understand issues related to filth, dirt, lack of maintenance, and corruption within the nation. Furthermore, he pointed to individuals he identified as murderers, drug dealers, and criminals who have entered the country illegally, accusing them of raping, plundering, and killing Americans. He also condemned those pushing for a shift to the Radical Far Left, including proposals to change the court system to that of Sharia or to redistribute property wealth built up by hardworking individuals.

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White House Maintenance and Repair Efforts

In addition to political commentary, President Donald Trump discussed the physical state of the White House. He noted that he had taken time out of his very busy schedule to oversee the repair of seventeen broken windows. The President also cited numerous chipped and decaying columns, as well as broken, dilapidated, and missing moldings, as issues requiring attention. He emphasized the lack of a proper plaster and paint job, stating that the building had not been properly painted or taken care of for years and that he felt strongly the time had come for significant maintenance.

Public Acknowledgments and National Gratitude

Despite the critical elements of his message, Donald Trump concluded with expressions of gratitude to those he considers patriotic contributors to the nation. He wished a Happy Thanksgiving to all American Patriots who he believes have worked so hard to make the country great. The message served as a comprehensive statement combining economic grievances, social policy opinions, and infrastructure updates, reflecting the President's active engagement with both domestic policy and the cultural atmosphere of the Thanksgiving season.