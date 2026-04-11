Trump Touts White House Ballroom After GOP Loses Both Chambers in Midterms

President Trump raised the final beam on his $400 million White House ballroom the day after Republicans lost control of Congress, while defending his priorities and the Iran war.

President Donald Trump touted construction of his massive White House ballroom on Wednesday, hours after Republicans suffered a sweeping midterm defeat that cost the party control of both chambers of Congress.

Trump discussed the ballroom progress and raised the final construction beam during his first public appearance following Tuesday's elections. Democrats celebrated victories across the country and prepared to take control on Capitol Hill. Trump had no public events initially scheduled Wednesday, but summoned reporters for a last-minute appearance at the White House. After 20 minutes of remarks and before taking questions, he watched as the final beam was put into place after he signed it.

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Trump Celebrates White House Ballroom

He spoke for about 25 minutes about his construction projects before getting around to reporter questions about Republicans losing the House and Senate.

"I just want to thank everybody for being here. This has been a structure the likes of which has never been seen anywhere," Trump said at the building site. He added, "You'll be able to have dinners for as many people as you want.

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" Trump also said, "We ordered the marble for the floor. The marble is really magnificent marble. It's a cut, it's a vein that people have been after for 50 years, and the owner of the quarry didn't want to sell it, but he liked me.

" The president signed his name with a black Sharpie and added "Love! " to the metal segment. The beam, with a Christmas tree balanced in the middle of its span, was raised by a crane as the president provided play-by-play.

"They rarely have to do any chopping. Watch. Pretty amazing, huh? The entire building, every single hole was perfect, which is rare, but we had great people," he boasted, adding, "If one bolt fell down you're history.

" A planned Garden of American Heroes along the Potomac featuring grand statues "will be something beautiful," Trump said before touting plans to develop East Potomac Park near the Jefferson Memorial into a "beautiful" 18-hole championship golf course. He also spoke at length about re-lining the shallow body of water at the reflecting pool. He said he didn't regret that appearance, which drew widespread scorn for reminding voters of an initially botched renovation effort over the summer.

"I heard it was a very good speech. Got great reviews," Trump said.

"That was only a speech on the reflecting pool. That had nothing to do with anything else.

Ballroom Faces Legal Controversy

" The ballroom project has itself become a source of political and legal controversy. The Supreme Court allowed construction to continue after an August 31 ruling, while making clear that it had not decided whether the project was lawful. Chief Justice John Roberts dissented, and said the construction was "likely unlawful.

" The project has been estimated at $400 million, with the administration previously saying construction would continue into 2028. His continued focus on the ballroom comes after midterm voters expressed broad dissatisfaction with the president's priorities. About two-thirds of voters said Trump does not have the right priorities, according to the AP Voter Poll, with an overwhelming majority of those voters backing Democratic House candidates.

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Trump addressed the losses while taking questions, insisting, "If I were on the ballot I would have won.

" He suggested the enthusiasm at his midterm rallies did not carry over to other Republicans, saying, "we weren't able to transfer love to the candidates. " He added, "There was such love at those rallies; it was incredible. We weren't able to transfer the love to candidates.

Election Losses and Iran War

" Trump agreed with Vice President JD Vance's assessment that his war with Iran, which caused higher energy prices and inflation, contributed to the staggering defeat. "I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term," he said. "But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again because long term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon.

" Trump also predicted that once the 120th Congress convenes Jan. 3, "I'll get along probably with the Democrats unless they want to be destructive. " The president spoke shortly after presumptive Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a different tone, vowing to bring the "wannabe king" Trump's agenda to a screeching halt with "legislative razor wire. " Schumer said Congress must do more to check Trump.

Returning to the Q-and-A, Trump denied speculation he will oust Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a proponent of Operation Epic Fury, and said that while he understood Vance's opposition to the Iran conflict, "I knew that when I went in.

" He added that Hegseth would "be very popular" if he accepted an appointment to fill Tennessee Gov. -elect Marsha Blackburn's Senate seat, which would head off a potential House impeachment vote later this year. Returning to Vance, long seen as the MAGA movement's heir apparent, Trump raised eyebrows by suggesting the Ohioan may not seek the presidency in two years after all.

"You can have a lot of people, maybe a lot of people running. Maybe nobody's going to run. Maybe he won't run," he said.