Donald Trump Granted Stay on Payment to E. Jean Carroll

A federal appeals court has allowed Donald Trump to delay paying an 83 million dollar judgment to E. Jean Carroll pending a possible Supreme Court review.

The legal battle between former President Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll has entered a complex phase as the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals intervenes regarding a massive financial judgment.

In a recent court entry, it was revealed that the court agreed to a request by one of Trump's attorneys to delay the payment of an 83 million dollar award. This stay of payment remains in effect until the U.S. Supreme Court either reviews the case or rejects the appeal.

However, this reprieve came with a condition; the court required Trump to post a 7.4 million dollar bond. This bond is intended to cover any additional interest costs that may accrue during the delay, a specific requirement that was requested by the legal team representing Carroll. The origins of this dispute date back to the spring of 1996, when Carroll alleges she was sexually attacked by Trump in a dressing room of a luxury department store in Manhattan.

For years, these claims remained private until Carroll published her account in a memoir in 2019. Following the publication, Trump engaged in a series of public denials and attacks against her character. He claimed that he did not know her and asserted that her motivations were driven by political agendas or a desire to promote her book. This pattern of behavior led to a jury trial where Trump's animated conduct and testimony were closely observed.

The resulting 83 million dollar award was a reflection of both the initial abuse and the subsequent defamation that lasted for several years. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals previously upheld the verdict, noting that Trump's attacks against Carroll became more extreme and frequent as the trial approached. The court highlighted a particularly striking instance where Trump proclaimed he would continue to defame Carroll a thousand times, even as the trial was already underway.

Despite these findings, Trump's attorney, Justin D. Smith, has argued that there is a fair prospect that the Supreme Court will find in favor of the former president. The defense is leaning heavily on the argument of 'absolute immunity', suggesting that the comments Trump made while in office should be protected from legal repercussions. The legal struggle continues as the appeals court recently refused Trump's request for a rare meeting of the full 2nd Circuit to hear the appeal.

This means that the current panel's decision stands, though the payment itself is paused. For the 82-year-old Carroll, this represents another prolonged chapter in a journey for justice that has spanned decades. The case has become a focal point for discussions on the limits of presidential power and the accountability of public figures when it comes to the defamation of private citizens.

The court's insistence on the 7.4 million dollar bond serves as a financial safeguard, ensuring that the judgment is not rendered moot by endless delays. As the legal community awaits a decision from the Supreme Court, the case underscores the tension between high-profile political defense strategies and the judicial pursuit of civil remedies.

Trump's assertion that the claims were politically driven continues to be a central pillar of his defense, while the evidence presented in lower courts suggests a calculated effort to silence a victim through public humiliation. The outcome of this case will likely set a significant precedent for how future presidents are held accountable for actions and statements made both before and during their tenure in the White House.

The intersection of gender, power, and the law is vividly displayed in this ongoing saga, making it one of the most watched civil cases in recent American history





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