Donald Trump gets a boost in Putin's back yard

U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Nikol Pashinyan ahead of Armenia's election.

's prime minister Nikol Pashinyan has hailed a"historic victory" in parliamentary elections which are considered a test of his party moving the former Soviet republic away from Russia's influence.had endorsed Pashinyan in Sunday's ballot amid allegations of interference by Moscow, with Russian President Vladimir Putin comparing its EU ambitions to the scenario that triggered his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Armenia's ruling Civil Contract party won just under half of the votes. This was less than the 54 percent it got in 2021's ballot but ahead of the main pro-Russian groups Strong Armenia and Armenia Alliance which got a better than expected total of 31 percent and so are on track to enter parliament. Pashinyan declared victory on Monday saying that Armenians"voted for peace, regional prosperity and cooperation," and he was congratulated by France and the EU.

Sunday's ballot was Armenia's first general election since a military defeat by Azerbaijan in 2023 led Yerevan to pivot away from Moscow and make diplomatic overtures toward the European Union and NATO. Armenian officials and analysts had accused Moscow of trying to influence the election through disinformation campaigns in favor of pro-Russian candidates and Moscow imposed trade restrictions to add pressure on the government in Yerevan.

This was the first election since Armenia’s loss of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan in 2023, which ended more than three decades of Armenian control over the disputed region that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. When Russia failed to come to Armenia's aid after Baku seized Nagorno-Karabakh, Pashinyan suspended Yerevan's participation in the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization marking its biggest move away from Russia since the break up of the Soviet Union.

Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Monday that"unprecedented pressure" had been put on opposition parties and alleged there had been western"interference" from the West. Putin is likely to be view the result with concern as Pashinyan seeks closer ties with the EU, a peace agreement with Baku and the normalization of relations with Turkey.

However, Pashinyan was short of the two-thirds majority he needs to call a constitutional referendum demanded as part of a peace deal by Azerbaijan. Putin has said Armenia would lose economic benefits if it pursued closer ties with the West warning that"the crisis in Ukraine began with efforts to move toward EU accession," in a comment that raised concerns about another intervention in Russia's backyard.

Putin has also called on Armenia to hold a referendum on whether to join the EU or remain in the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union , although Yerevan is far off from being an EU candidate country.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump’s AI adventure video sends internet into a frenzyPresident Donald Trump posted a kooky video called “Thank You President Trump” that features a parade of the president on different adventures with a repetitive soundtrack that features…

Read more »

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump Enjoy Honeymoon at Monaco Grand Prix Amid Wedding FestivitiesNewlyweds Don Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump were spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix following their wedding in West Palm Beach. The event featured celebrity sightings and a race interruption due to track issues. Details about their prenup, future home, and family plans also emerged.

Read more »

New York politicians demand answers over Trump’s Penn Station ‘closed door’ dealsNew York elected officials railed against President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Penn Station.

Read more »

Donald Trump Losing Support Among Young Women Ahead of Midterm ElectionsDonald Trump is bleeding support among young women ahead of the midterm elections, a key demographic that helped him win the White House in 2024, due to his failure to deliver on campaign promises, especially on the economy.

Read more »