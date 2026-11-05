Donald Trump suffered a crushing defeat in the midterm elections as voters punished his presidency over inflation and foreign policy failures.

The midterm elections delivered a crushing defeat for the ruling Republican Party and Donald J Trump himself. The result was a repudiation of the past two years of his presidency rather than an endorsement of the Democrats. It was a loveless landslide for the opposition, signaling that Americans had decided Trump has delighted them long enough.

Trump Blames Candidates For Defeat

Donald Trump insisted that the Republicans would have swept the board if he had actually been on the ticket. He even blamed Fox News coverage of the election, despite Rupert Murdoch's network being his staunchest broadcast supporter for the past twelve years. On his Truth Social platform, he wrote that they would have won in a landslide if he had been included.

Also read Iran War Impact: Trump Faces Political Blow After Midterm Defeats

Economic And Foreign Policy Fallout

Voters are hurting due to sky-high food prices and the knock-on effect of inflation. The war of choice on Iran has pushed the price of petrol, diesel, and agricultural fertilizer through the roof. Furthermore, tariffs have jacked up the cost of imported goods, piling more pressure on household budgets.

Vendetta Against Canada Disrupts Industry

The vendetta against Canada disrupted supply chains in the auto industry. This almost certainly contributed to the Republicans losing the swing state of Michigan. The loss went to a hardline Muslim candidate named Abdul El-Sayed in a significant upset.

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Isolation And Meltdown In White House

Donald Trump spent the evening increasingly isolated in the White House as his staff deserted him to drown their sorrows in nearby bars. He watched the bloodbath unfold with finger food from the Cheesecake Factory untouched. A source close to the President described him as paralyzed into silence while watching Fox News.

Independent Voters Reject Bizarre Antics

Independents and thoughtful Republicans have tired of his increasingly bizarre and unpredictable antics. He has picked unnecessary fights with allies and sucked up to Vladimir Putin. The war and the cost of living ultimately tipped the balance for voters. This overshadowed his achievements in sealing the southern border and growing the economy.