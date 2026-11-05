Donald Trump Defends Pete Hegseth Amid Reports of Cabinet Shakeup

President Donald Trump insists he will retain Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite internal pressure to replace him before Democrats take control of the Senate in January.

President Donald Trump has publicly affirmed his commitment to keeping Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in his post, stating he intends to retain the Pentagon chief despite mounting pressure from political insiders to remove him. The declaration came hours after reports emerged that Trump was actively consulting with advisers regarding Hegseth's future, creating a stark contrast between the President's public stance and private deliberations.

Public Support vs Private Deliberations

During an appearance at the White House ballroom construction site on Wednesday, Donald Trump told ABC News that he receives numerous calls urging him to fire Hegseth, though he admitted he does not understand the reasoning behind these requests. 'I have every intention to keep him,' Trump stated, attempting to quell speculation about a looming cabinet purge. However, he conceded that critics are indeed influencing the conversation within his circle, noting that he gets 'these calls, you know, about him.' This public show of support stands in tension with accounts from sources speaking to the Daily Mail, who claimed Trump spent the previous Wednesday working the phones to gauge whether Hegseth should continue in his role.

Also read Why Pete Hegseth just became more valuable to Donald Trump

Senate Arithmetic Drives Timeline

The primary driver for the potential removal of Pete Hegseth appears to be political strategy rather than personal animosity from Donald Trump. Insiders indicate that the Pentagon chief is expected to depart before the new Congress is sworn in early January, a deadline dictated by shifting Senate power dynamics. Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, but Democrats are set to take control of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the floor calendar once the new session begins. Donald Trump acknowledged that it would be significantly easier to confirm a new Defense Secretary under current Republican control, as any nominee must pass a hearing and vote in the Senate Armed Services Committee before requiring a simple-majority vote on the Senate floor.

Historical Confirmation and Scapegoat Talk

Pete Hegseth secured his position in a highly contentious confirmation process in January 2025, when Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote to confirm him 51-50. This narrow margin has left his position vulnerable to political winds. As GOP operatives have begun circling for a scapegoat for midterm losses, names like Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have been mentioned, but Hegseth has emerged as a primary target. Some observers have suggested a potential soft landing for Hegseth by filling the Tennessee Senate seat vacated by Marsha Blackburn, who becomes governor on January 17, but Trump dismissed this possibility, telling reporters he had heard nothing about such a move.

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Operational Disputes and Impeachment Risks

Behind the scenes, concerns regarding Hegseth's management of military operations have intensified, particularly regarding communications with the President. Insiders report that Hegseth kept key developments in the Iran conflict from Donald Trump, with one White House insider noting that 'there is always some new information that he's being told after the fact.' This friction peaked when Trump demanded to know why Iran's surface-to-air defenses and missiles had not been destroyed, following Hegseth's repeated claims that the US military had already eliminated them. Additionally, the incoming Democratic House is expected to pursue impeachment proceedings against Hegseth, a scenario that White House officials are eager to avoid before the political landscape shifts entirely.

Official Denials and Continued Service

Despite the rampant speculation and internal friction, the White House has officially dismissed reports of Hegseth's imminent departure. Spokeswoman Anna Kelly affirmed that Donald Trump retains full confidence in the Defense Secretary. A Pentagon spokesperson reinforced this message, stating that 'Secretary Hegseth always provides the President and White House senior leaders with the full operational picture.' These statements aim to project stability within the administration as it navigates the transition to the new Congress, even as political pressures continue to mount on the Pentagon chief from all sides of the aisle.